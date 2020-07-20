Central Florida parents face deadline on schooling decision; 2nd lawsuit emerges to stop reopening

July 20, 2020 | 6:42pmFrom www.orlandosentinel.com
Joe Burbank
On Monday morning, Florida’s teachers union filed the suit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Education and other officials, calling to stop the “reckless and unsafe reopening” of Florida public schools. The virus is surging out of control and the governor needs to accept the reality of how dangerous starting schools in-person again could be, said President Fedrick Ingram, president of the Florida Education Association.