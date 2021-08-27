Celebrity’s Soul Food Opens Flagship Restaurant in Ocala, Sept. 3

Hosts a red carpet affair to celebrate grand opening

Ocala, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Celebrity’s Soul Food ®, the country’s fastest-growing soul food chain, is bringing its legendary recipes and best-in-class service to Ocala, FL with the opening of its first restaurant. Franchisee partner Rudolph Rolle will be leading the Central Florida team with the guidance of Celebrity’s Soul Food’s co-founders and top executives Dr. Fredrick and Taja Jacobs. The new restaurant is located at 2237 SW 19th Ave Rd, Suite 102 and will be celebrating its grand opening on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 12 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Ocala County Chamber & Economic Partnership and other festivities to commemorate the day.

The grand opening will also be for a great cause. Celebrity’s Soul Food is collecting new and used laptops and tablets to support the Aeras Foundation . The non-profit will also have representatives at the Ocala Celebrity’s to accept cash donations. All contributions will benefit local school children and help equip them with the necessary technology for learning.

“We are incredibly excited to open our first Celebrity’s restaurant, and especially here in Ocala, which is home to our east coast corporate office and holds special personal ties for my family and me,” said Dr. Fredrick Jacobs , Co-Founder and CEO of Celebrity’s Soul Food. “We believe strongly in doing good for others and giving back to the communities that we serve. The computer collection drive for Aeras Foundation is a wonderful opportunity for our neighbors to join us in this effort to ensure local students have the tools they need to succeed in their education.”

Donations will be collected on grand opening day, September 3, and distributed to area Ocala schools. For more information on the Aeras Foundation, visit https://www.aeras.foundation .

Food with Soul

The menu at the Ocala Celebrity’s Soul Food will feature the brand’s signature key menu items such as gold dusted VIP wings, seafood pineapple bowl, and the melt-in-your-mouth red velvet bundt cake. Celebrity’s freshly prepares all their scratch-made meals and uses high quality ingredients.

“We take an innovative and modern approach to soul food and invite our guests to go on a culinary adventure with us. We take inspiration from various cultures from around the world to create a menu that caters to a range of tastes, whether you’re a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian,” said Taja Jacobs, Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer for Celebrity’s Soul Food. “Our restaurant concept truly has a lot of heart and soul and we’ve worked very hard to craft a special dining experience for our guests, where they are all treated as VIPs. We’re proud of our food and service and are delighted to finally be able to share with a broader audience.”

The 3,800 sq. ft. restaurant features an elevated and classy design with signature glossy floors with a touch of gold to create a red-carpet yet warm and inviting experience for guests.

The Ocala restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays.

“I’m honored to be part of such a momentous occasion for Celebrity’s Soul Food and to share in introducing the quality casual concept to the nation,” said Rudolph Rolle, Franchisee of the Ocala Celebrity’s Soul Food. “Residents and visitors of Ocala and beyond will surely be delighted with what Dr. J and Lady J (Taja) have created.”

For more information about Celebrity’s Soul Food, visit www.celebrityssoulfood.com or follow the Ocala restaurant on Facebook and Instagram .

About Celebrity’s Soul Food

Celebrity’s Soul Food®, the country’s fastest-growing soul food chain, provides legendary, scratch-made dishes paired with a VIP experience to every guest. The quality casual restaurant takes guests on a culinary adventure with their innovative twists on traditional soul food. Dishes are prepared fresh and with high quality ingredients.

Celebrity’s Soul Food was founded and is spearheaded by husband-and-wife duo, Dr. Fredrick and Taja Jacobs. Corporate offices are located in California and Florida. For more information, visit www.celebrityssoulfood.com .

For information on the Celebrity’s Soul Food franchise opportunity, visit https://www.celebrityssoulfood.com/franchise .

Contact:

Nicole Warshowsky

Ink Link Marketing

786-605-9215

nicole@inklinkmarketing.com

The post Celebrity’s Soul Food Opens Flagship Restaurant in Ocala, Sept. 3 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.