Celebrity’s Soul Food, “The New Managers of Soul Food,” Unveils Menu For National 200 Store Rollout

Beverly Hills, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Celebrity’s Soul Food ®, the country’s fastest-growing soul food chain, has recently announced key menu selections that will be featured in new locations opening across the country. The restaurant brand serves premium soul food that is prepared fresh and utilizes high quality ingredients. Celebrity’s is also making history as they offer a “Pork Free Zone.” The “New Managers of Soul Food” have re-imagined well-known favorites as they prepare them in new and unique ways, which is exemplified in the dishes that are featured in the national menu.

Dr. J, who is a celebrity CEO and celebrity radio and TV personality on Stevie Wonder’s owned platform, has been featured in over 600 publications combined with magazine articles, TV appearances, and radio interviews as Celebrity’s Soul Food makes history as the first national soul food chain.

“We push the boundaries with soul food and invite guests to explore the traditional and exotic side of the cuisine,” said Dr. Fredrick Jacobs Founder and CEO of Celebrity’s Soul Food. “We’re incredibly proud of the menu items that will be featured at our new locations, as they speak to the essence of Celebrity’s and our innovative approach to soul food.”

Signature Celebrity’s dishes that will be featured on the national menu include Celebrity Status Wings, Star Pineapple Bowls, Glazed and Braised Oxtails, Camel Meatloaf, Toffee Infused Red Velvet Bundt Cake, Cajun Rubbed Chilean Sea Bass, and a list of soulful traditional, vegan and vegetarian sides. We have infused our menu to meet the demanding needs of our vegan and vegetarian families.

The?Celebrity Status Wings?are a golden start to a meal. The wings are tossed in the Celebrity’s Gold Infused Wing sauce and topped with edible gold dust. The wings are served with Dirty Seasoned Celery and scratch-made Herbed Buttermilk Dressing.?

Star Pineapple Bowls?are offered in various combinations.??A premium seafood bowl is offered with Colossal Dirty Garlic Butter Shrimp and special seasoned Snow Crab leg. All come adorned over baby red potatoes, fresh corn, and purloo rice, and are topped with a Creole garlic butter sauce. A vegan version is also offered with Celebrity’s jerked pulled jackfruit which is paired with their vegan pimiento aïoli.

The Cajun Rubbed Chilean Sea Bass draws from a host of inspirations, Asian, Italian, and Cajun. The fish dish highlights the universality of soul food. The Chilean sea bass is rubbed with a Celebrity’s signature CSF Cajun seasoning and is paired with purple sweet potato gnocchi. All the flavors are tied together with an Indonesian sauce that is infused with soul, the Celebrity’s Garlic-Brown Sugar?Kecap?Manis.

Highlighting the creative and exotic side of the cuisine, a shareable Game Salver is offered at their full-service quality casual locations. Changing offerings so guests can enjoy a new experience, it features items such as venison short ribs, fall-off-the-bone chicken necks, camel meatloaf, roasted marrow bones, and more.

Building off the rich history of soul food, Celebrity’s takes an elevated approach with its Glazed & Braised Oxtails. Seasoned with their own blend of herbs and spices, the oxtails are slow cooked in a classical French demi-glace. Tender and succulent, they are then glazed for an amazing look and flavor.

The soul food cuisine is known for their sides. Celebrity’s takes this welcomed trait of the cuisine and raises the bar with their own legendary recipes. Dr. J’s Mac & Cheese, Linda’s Sweet Potato Soufflé, and Stone-Ground Cheese Grits are some of the signature sides offered. Taking a bold step, the brand’s Braised Collard Greens are vegan, containing no meat, yet retaining all the flavor.

Celebrity’s offers a sweet finish to any meal with their Toffee Infused Red Velvet Bundt Cake. The dessert is incredibly moist and flavorful. A prized recipe for Celebrity’s, the cake is soaked in a rich toffee sauce and topped with fresh piped sweet cream cheese icing. Red velvet cake is a staple in Soul Food cuisine, but Celebrity’s has elevated it to fit the bill for their stellar menu.

Celebrity’s culture is one of inclusivity. To that effect, they are a Pork-Free Zone. No pork products are in their recipes.

“Our recipes are influenced by more than a dozen different cultures from around the globe,” added Dr. Jacobs. “Fusing various global cuisines, the vision of our menus is that of fusebiquity, highlighting how universal the soul food cuisine is. Catering to the growing demands, we are excited to share these signature dishes and many others with our guests.”

Celebrity’s is expanding its presence across North America through franchise opportunities. Emerging markets for Celebrity’s include Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, California, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, South Carolina, New Jersey, and Illinois.

For more information about Celebrity’s Soul Food, visit www.celebrityssoulfood.com .

About Celebrity’s Soul Food

Celebrity’s Soul Food®, the country’s fastest-growing soul food chain, provides legendary, scratch-made dishes paired with a VIP experience to every guest. The quality casual restaurant takes guests on a culinary adventure with their innovative twists on traditional soul food. Dishes are prepared fresh and with high quality ingredients.

Celebrity’s Soul Food was founded and is spearheaded by husband-and-wife duo, Dr. Fredrick and Taja Jacobs. Corporate offices are located in California and Florida. For more information, visit www.celebrityssoulfood.com .

For information on the Celebrity’s Soul Food franchise opportunity, visit https://www.celebrityssoulfood.com/franchise .

