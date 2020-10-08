Celebrity’s Soul Food Launches New Franchise Concept, Leading the Pack as First National Soul Food Chain

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Celebrity’s Soul Food ®, a quality casual restaurant concept that specializes in premium soul food, is opening up a new franchise opportunity catered to chefs and entrepreneurs. The company that was founded by celebrity CEO Dr. Fredrick Jacobs and his wife, Taja Jacobs, partnered with United Franchise Group, global leaders for entrepreneurs, to grow the brand.

“As fellow entrepreneurs with a deep-rooted appreciation for food and a focus on innovation, my wife and I bring an incredible amount of experience and passion to our brand,” said Dr. Fredrick Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Celebrity’s Soul Food. “We’re honored to expand our company and invite others to join us in this exciting journey, where we may all grow together. This is a momentous occasion to also be the first and fastest growing national soul food chain.”

Franchisees may opt for standalone units that feature function rooms and access to chef’s experiences or in-line designs and food court buildouts. Restaurants will have the capacity to offer takeout, delivery, and catering services. Technology is heavily integrated into the franchise concept to help lower operating costs and maintain the casual aspects of the brand. To support franchisee partners, Celebrity’s Soul Food is providing extensive training and ongoing support.

The Celebrity’s Soul Food menu spotlights local flavors and specialties. They serve up soul food that is prepared from scratch and utilizes high quality ingredients. Dishes vary from classic favorites such as Fried Chicken, Shrimp & Grits, Cornmeal-Dusted Catfish, and Braised Oxtails to innovative twists such as Gold-Dusted Chicken Wings, Jerked Jackfruit Pineapple Bowls, Barbeque Glazed Alligator Ribs, and Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles.

“Celebrity’s Soul Food prides itself on embracing all cultures and inviting folks from various walks of life and tastes to join us at our tables. Our menu features options for meat lovers, vegetarians, vegans, and more,” said Taja Jacobs, Chief Sustainability Officer. “We love to explore different flavors from around the country and the world, as well as new ways to serve traditional favorites. When it comes to franchisee partners, we’re seeking people who are open to being adventurous on the culinary front and who hold hospitality as a top priority. We believe our business model is attractive to chefs and entrepreneurs who are seeking a turn-key franchise opportunity.”

With the support of United Franchise Group, Celebrity’s Soul Food has set a 200-location rollout goal. To date, more than 24 franchisee partners have signed on to expand the brand across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More than 30 units are actively under development, as the company holds strong to its expected growth trajectory.

For more information about franchising opportunities with Celebrity’s Soul Food, visit www.celebrityssoulfood.com/franchise .

