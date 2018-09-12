Celebrity magnet Tao nightclub and restaurant bringing Asian-ish dining to River North

Tao, a glittering restaurant and nightclub concept with locations in Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles, will debut Monday in Chicago.

Located in the 126-year-old building that was the onetime home of the Chicago Historical Society (and the Limelight and Excalibur nightclubs), Tao will feature a 275-seat dining room and a 7,000-square-foot nightclub. Dramatic interiors and oversize Asian artwork sourced from around the world (like a 16-foot statue of Quan Yin, the Buddhist goddess of mercy and compassion, which dominates the dining room) highlight Tao’s visual appeal.

“I think this design is so striking and stunning, the first thing (guests will do) is drop their jaws,” said co-founder Rich Wolf. “You’re predisposed to know you’re in a very special place.”

The first Tao opened in Uptown New York City in 2000; Wolf said he’s been looking for a Chicago location for about 15 years.

“My wife is from Chicago, born and raised,” he said. “Chicago feels like home to me, only more manageable. It’s always been a great restaurant town. I’ve felt for a long time we needed a presence here. It took 11 years to find the space and nearly four years to sign the deal.”

Tao has been a spectacular success everywhere it has opened. According to Fortune.com’s 2017 list of highest-grossing independent restaurants (based on 2016 sales), Tao’s Las Vegas location is No. 1, with sales of more than $42 million. The downtown New York location is No. 3 (more than $33 million). By comparison, Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse ranks No. 10 on the list, with more than $27 million in sales.

Tao is mostly known for its celebrity-magnet nightclub scene, but Wolf stressed the restaurant’s work.

“When Vegas opened, we had so much star power, so many celebrities, all the press was generated toward the nightclub. And years later, it has been, ‘Oh, you have a restaurant.’ We’re still fighting that; we want people to know we’re serious about our food.”

Tao’s menu, which will be overseen in Chicago by executive chef Michael Armstrong, will be a melange of dishes traditional to China, Japan, Thailand and other countries. But as Armstrong is quick to say, it’s not fusion cuisine.

“We try not to get into fusion, or what I call con-fusion,” he said. “When we’re creating a Chinese dish, we stay true to Chinese techniques and ingredients. We definitely try to put a modern take on things, but we stay true to the origins of the dish.”

Among the dishes are miso-glazed Chilean sea bass satay, lobster kimchi with fried rice, Peking duck and whole-fried snapper.

Chef and partner Ralph Scamardella, who oversees all the Tao Group restaurants, called the arrival to Chicago “pretty humbling.”

“We checked out the Asian restaurant scene here,” he said. “Great food city; we’re excited to be here. Hopefully, we’ll do it justice by putting out the best product we can.”

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel