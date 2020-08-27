Celebrity-Favorite The Whimsy Cookie Company Unveils Gluten-Free Cookies

Memphis-based cookie franchise perfects gluten free recipe

Memphis, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Whimsy Cookie Company , known for its famous custom sugar cookies, is rolling out a new addition to its cookie lineup. Whimsy’s new gluten-free cookies mimic the iconic signature sugar cookie and have been crafted to taste just like the original. Over 20 iterations of the recipe have been tested and tasted to make sure it is the best tasting gluten-free cookie out there.

Whimsy will be offering their gluten-free cookies in all 9 locations across the United States and is excited to be able to ship the product nationwide to Whimsy fans too. The gluten-free cookies are already flying out of the display case with guests loving how they taste.

“It was important that we offer a cookie that can be enjoyed by everyone,” Whimsy President John Kutac stated. “Last year the Gluten-Free market was valued at over 9 billion dollars in the US and is only expected to go up from there. We think not only is this a value for our company, but is also something that is in demand from our guests.”

Capturing the hearts of all who take a bite of their famous cookies, Whimsy has become well-loved by people nationwide. Some of the most notable Whimsy fans include Reese Witherspoon, Emma Thompson, Tim McGraw, and Miranda Lambert.

The newly unveiled gluten-free cookies are created from 4 different gluten-free super fine flours in perfect balance, so they don’t taste gritty. Guests will not be able to taste the difference from their other delicious cookies, which was the ultimate goal.

“We are thrilled to be adding more cookies to our stores, especially a cookie that everyone can enjoy,” said Whimsy Founder Laurie Suriff. “Whimsy Cookie Company is committed to continuing to innovate and provide our fans with new yummy creations.”

Conceptualized in 2006 based off of a family-secret sugar cookie recipe, Laurie Suriff decided to launch a custom cookies business out of her family’s home in Memphis. The brand grew by word of mouth and became well-loved locally, even bringing in an order for Baltimore Raven’s themed cookies from Leigh Anne Tuohy, mother of former NFL player Michael Oher and famed by Hollywood blockbuster “The Blind Side.” Leigh Anne and her daughter, Collins, became huge fans of the brand and in 2012, Collins approached Laurie with the idea of joining talents to help Whimsy Cookie Company grow. Now co-owners, Laurie and Collins successfully moved the company to the “Whimsy House” in the heart of Memphis.

The Whimsy Cookie Company has developed a strong franchising model and has adapted during the current Coronavirus pandemic. Since launching the brand’s franchise opportunity in 2018, Whimsy has opened 8 franchise locations across the South and is actively looking to build the brand.

About The Whimsy Cookie Company

Founded in 2006 and franchising since 2018, The Whimsy Cookie Company is a petite bakery that specializes in custom cookies. Started by one mom in her kitchen, Whimsy is now co-owned by founder Laurie Suriff and Collins Tuohy Smith, as famed by the Hollywood blockbuster “The Blind Side.” Together, the duo has grown Whimsy from a one-woman-operation to a national favorite, with fans including Reese Witherspoon, Tim McGraw, and Miranda Lambert. Focused on delivering delicious treats with a personal touch, The Whimsy Cookie Company serves specialties ranging from chocolate chip buttercream sandwiches, cookies stuffed with Oreo, decorated sugar cookies, to any of the 8 flavors of the fan-favorite Whimsy Gooey Butter Cookies. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Whimsy has 8 franchise locations open and 12 in development across the South. For more information, visit https://whimsycookieco.com/franchise/ .

