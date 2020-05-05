Celebrity-Favorite The Whimsy Cookie Company Embarks on National Expansion

Memphis-based cookie franchise is looking to serve custom treats across America

Memphis, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) What started out in one mother’s Memphis kitchen, The Whimsy Cookie Company is now on a course to reach families all across the country. With its original corporate location in Memphis, as well as 8 franchise locations throughout the South, the cookie company loved by families and celebrities alike is now eyeing markets across the country to bring its signature melt-in-your-mouth treats.

“As franchise brands are continuing to adapt to their new normal, Whimsy Cookie Company is meeting consumer demands for our product, but are also making sure we are focused on the future,” Whimsy Cookie Company President John Kutac said. “Social distancing guidelines, disruptions from day to day life, and questions as to how to message to prospective franchisees and investors has been at the front of our team’s minds. We will continue to push forward with positivity and continue to grow the brand across the nation.”

Conceptualized in 2006 based off of a family-secret sugar cookie recipe, Laurie Suriff decided to launch a custom cookies business out of her family’s home in Memphis. The brand grew by word of mouth and became well-loved locally, even bringing in an order for Baltimore Raven’s themed cookies from Leigh Anne Tuohy, mother of former NFL player Michael Oher and famed by Hollywood blockbuster “The Blind Side.” Leigh Anne and her daughter, Collins, became huge fans of the brand and in 2012, Collins approached Laurie with the idea of joining talents to help Whimsy Cookie Company grow. Now co-owners, Laurie and Collins successfully moved the company to the “Whimsy House” in the heart of Memphis.

After a decade of establishing the brand and growing a cookie fan base, The Whimsy Cookie Company has developed a strong franchising model and is ready to share their delicious recipes with even more people. Since launching the brand’s franchise opportunity in 2018, Whimsy has opened 8 franchise locations across the South, and has signed deals to develop 12 more in Texas, Oklahoma, and Alabama. The brand is poised to double by the end of the year and is hoping to have 50 locations open and under development within three years. The company also offers online ordering for those who do not have a Whimsy close to home.

“We are a family-oriented bakery that provides a magical consumer experience with each visit,” said Laurie. “When people walk through our doors — or even open our boxes from the mail — they see that everything we do has a personal touch. Whimsy has allowed me to bring my mother’s family recipe into the homes of people all across the nation, and we are so excited to continue to expand.”

Capturing the hearts of all who take a bite of their famous cookies, Whimsy has become well-loved by people locally and nationwide. Some of the most notable Whimsy fans include Reese Witherspoon, Emma Thompson, Tim McGraw, and Miranda Lambert. With specialties ranging from chocolate chip buttercream sandwiches, cookies stuffed with Oreo, decorated sugar cookies, to any of the 8 flavors of the fan-favorite Whimsy Gooey Butter Cookies, everyone is sure to find a treat that suits them.

“Everything is baked in house daily and made to order,” added Laurie. “We decorate cookies for any occasion and take pride our close attention to detail and the beautiful final product. It’s our way of bringing our family touch to yours for any birthday, holiday, or celebration.”

The Whimsy Cookie Company is looking for passionate prospective franchisees that are looking to bring Whimsy’s magic to new markets and become a part of the family. Including a $40,000 franchise fee, the total investment to open a Whimsy franchise is $316,800 to $469,500.

About The Whimsy Cookie Company

Founded in 2006 and franchising since 2018, The Whimsy Cookie Company is a petite bakery that specializes in custom cookies. Started by one mom in her kitchen, Whimsy is now co-owned by founder Laurie Suriff and Collins Tuohy Smith, as famed by the Hollywood blockbuster “The Blind Side.” Together, the duo has grown Whimsy from a one-woman-operation to a national favorite, with fans including Reese Witherspoon, Tim McGraw, and Miranda Lambert. Focused on delivering delicious treats with a personal touch, The Whimsy Cookie Company serves specialties ranging from chocolate chip buttercream sandwiches, cookies stuffed with Oreo, decorated sugar cookies, to any of the 8 flavors of the fan-favorite Whimsy Gooey Butter Cookies. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Whimsy has 8 franchise locations open and 12 in development across the South. For more information, visit https://whimsycookieco.com/franchise/