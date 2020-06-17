Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine & WorkMerk Team Up to Launch VirusSAFE Pro to Help Businesses Reopen and Bring Customers Back

Easy-to-Use Software Provides Checklists, Reminders and Confirmations to Perform Health and Safety Measures on Schedule

Philadelphia, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WorkMerk announced that it has partnered with celebrity chef Robert Irvine to launch VirusSAFE Pro , a mobile health and safety checklist and verification software solution that will help businesses reopen around the country. COVID-19 has had a devastating impact across industries, so Irvine, who has dedicated his career to helping restaurants succeed in the face of adversity, is now working alongside fellow military veteran entrepreneurs at WorkMerk to offer technology that ensures the safety of employees and customers.

VirusSAFE Pro is a user-friendly software that closes the information gap in the workplace by providing health and safety checklists and reminders to employee mobile phones in a timely manner. An easy-to-read dashboard provides managers verification in real-time that employees are following and performing all mandated measures and protocols. VirusSAFE Pro standardizes and validates compliance with up to date guidelines from OSHA, CDC and NIH. Customers can be confident that their wellness is a top priority when they see a VirusSAFE Pro Check Mark decal in the window of a business.

“Businesses – and restaurants in particular – have been dealt a very tough hand in this pandemic,” Irvine said. “But we’ve heard all the doom and gloom. This is the solution. We might not be able to dictate our circumstances, but we can control how we choose to react. For businesses that are ready to get back to serving their customers in the safest way possible – and give those customers real peace of mind in the process – VirusSAFE Pro represents the best way out of this crisis, and back to our way of life. There’s nothing else like it, and I’m proud to stand behind it.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Robert Irvine on the release of VirusSAFE Pro, as he is a man who has dedicated his life to helping others – whether during his time in the military or through his longtime TV show,” said John New, WorkMerk Founder and CEO. “As businesses begin to reopen around the country, we are grateful to have his incredible insight to assist us in providing them the best possible tool to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers.”

As part of WorkMerk’s commitment to helping veteran organizations and to help address their unique challenges during the COVID-19 crisis, a portion of the proceeds from VirusSAFE Pro will be donated to the USO and other national Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs). These include veteran senior care centers and veteran home care providers, via a partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation.

For more information on the software, visit VirusSAFEPro.com . Also, learn more about the partnership between Irvine and WorkMerk by watching the “Our Story” Video .

About WorkMerk

WorkMerk is a veteran-founded company that specializes in delivering workflow solutions. WorkMerk drives optimization in the workplace via proprietary technology solutions that nurture communications, create positive habits and improve learning retention. WorkMerk solutions drive measurably better results, helping companies mitigate risk, protect stakeholders, reduce costs and increase profitability.

About Robert Irvine

Robert Irvine is a world-class chef, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. The host of Food Network’s hit show Restaurant: Impossible, he has given struggling restaurateurs a second chance to turn their lives and businesses around in over 200 episodes and counting. A portion of the proceeds from all of Robert’s endeavors benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation, which benefits our veterans, active-duty military, and first responders.

