Celebrity Chef Jordan Andino Rapidly Expands Quick Serve Chain Flip Sigi With Innovative Customer Experience

( RestaurantNews.com ) For vibrant Celebrity Chef Jordan Andino, there is no stopping his mission of bringing an interesting twist to American-Asian cuisines full of flavor and rich taste to his diverse audience as he expands his business nationally. Chef Jordan is a bundle of energy and talent, appearing as a guest chef on notable food shows such as Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay and is the host of Late Nite Eats.

The renowned chef has successfully established multiple branches of his quick service restaurant chain, Flip Sigi, bringing his culinary expertise and love for his unique Filipino heritage to the hearts and mouths of Americans. This recent expansion has resulted in increased demands for his mouthwatering recipes such as rice bowls and adobo chicken, dishes deeply rooted in Filipino culture.

Chef Jordan prioritizes professionalism and excellent customer service and has employed the help of digital ordering platform Orda to facilitate swift and quality service for his burgeoning customer base. New York-based Orda is the leading digital ordering and marketing platform radically boosting sales of entrepreneurs in the food and retail space globally.

The Orda Express branded self-ordering kiosks Flip Sigi installed in their chain have proved integral in shortening the waiting time for customers to make and receive their orders. Customers coming in can simply select their food choices from a clear and detailed menu, add it to their cart, and pay. Flip Sigi also launched their branded mobile app with Orda. Customers download their app in Apple Store and Google Play to easily order delivery or pickup from the comfort of their homes. The talented chef can now satisfy his fans without delay.

Furthermore, the customizable features of Orda are helping Chef Jordan connect with fans of his craft through push notifications, redemption of loyalty rewards after customers have earned points, as well as in-built SMS and email marketing which serves in propagating the restaurant’s brand and message. The interactive features and machine learning-driven personalization of the self-ordering kiosks increase customer engagement which translates to increased sales. Orda also makes a case for seamless service as the ordering is integrated with Square POS and Square Loyalty.

