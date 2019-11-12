Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri to Bring Flavortown to Locations Across Tennessee

Johnston City, TN (RestaurantNews.com) FACE Hospitality, subsidiary of FACE Amusement Group, has announced approval on a franchise agreement with famed chef, author and Emmy Award-winning television personality Guy Fieri and restaurateur, Robert Earl to open Chicken Guy! locations across the state of Tennessee. The first stage of the agreement will include the 2020 opening of Chicken Guy! in downtown Nashville, off Second Avenue and Commerce Street, one block from the infamous Honky Tonk Row. Details on the restaurant opening date are forthcoming. Future Tennessee Chicken Guy! locations include Knoxville, Gatlinburg and Johnson City.

“We’re eager to partner with Guy Fieri, Robert Earl and their culinary team,” said Rosemary Rose, President of FACE Hospitality. “Nothing brings people together like great food and we look forward to adding their unique twists and bold tastes to our family.”

“I’ve shot DDD and eaten all over the state and I know how much the great people of Tennessee love their real deal chicken. So, to be able to partner with a great local team like FACE Hospitality is a perfect opportunity to bring Chicken Guy! to Nashville and beyond.”

“Guy and I are looking forward to our partnership with FACE Hospitality,” said Robert Earl. “It has been our vision to expand our business by finding the best franchisees for Chicken Guy!, and we look forward to opening our first Chicken Guy! locations in the great state of Tennessee with FACE.”

Chicken Guy! offers guests one-of-a kind flavors to satisfy any appetite, including all-natural chicken tenders, skewers, sandwiches and salads that can be paired with more than 20 varieties of house-made sauces. Staple menu items include the Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sandwich which features pepper jack, bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, special sauce, slaw, pickles and BBQ kettle chips. Flavortown frozen treats offer guests a delightful end to their meal, such as Triple Double Mint with hand-spun mint chocolate soft serve, crushed Oreo cookies, chocolate mints, chocolate syrup and fresh whipped cream.

Continuing their growth, FACE Amusement Group has 21 locations across the United States and offers entertainment for kids and kids at heart. Adventure seekers will appreciate the Branson Buzzsaw, a thrilling new swing ride that lifts guests to the top of a 123-foot tower where they spin at 10 revolutions per minute. Guests are provided a heart-pumping, unforgettable view from above during the delightful ride.

For more information on FACE Amusement Group, visit www.faceamusement.com or call (423) 477-4619.



About FACE Amusement Group

FACE Amusement Group owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment experiences with 21 locations in Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina and Missouri. Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin’ Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu’s Beach Arcade and Mountain of Youth Ropes Course, The Branson Sawmill and The Mirror Maize. With games of skill and rides that thrill, crazy mazes and racetrack blazes, FACE Amusement Group showcases the newest interactive technology as families and friends compete for the ultimate prize – memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to providing exceptional entertainment options, the company’s core values of Faith, Attitude, Consistency and Excellence (FACE) drive its wide-reaching philanthropic efforts, including the unique Bear Hugs program. For every stuffed bear plush toy won in a FACE Amusement claw machine, the company donates another bear to a local charity. To date, FACE Amusement Group has donated nearly 10,000 stuffed bears to a variety of charities. FaceAmusement.com

About Chicken Guy!



Chicken Guy! features one-of-a-kind tenders pounded out to maximize crunchy texture and flavor, served with an array of tantalizing sauces. They are brined in a mixture of fresh lemon juice, pickle juice and buttermilk and infused with a proprietary blend of herbs and spices, giving Chicken Guy! tenders their unique texture and flavor. Sourced from chicken that is all-natural, antibiotic free and never frozen, Chicken Guy! tenders are paired with your choice of a wide range of delicious house-made sauces–your taste buds will thank you for the experience. Chicken Guy opened its flagship location at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2018, followed by openings at Redskins Field, Levi’s Stadium and Aventura Mall. Additional locations are slated to open in 2020 including Mall of America, Dadeland, Sawgrass, Nashville, LAX, Las Vegas and many more to be announced soon. For more information, visit www.chickenguy.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @chickenguy and on Facebook @realchickenguy.

About Rosemary Rose, President of FACE Hospitality

Rosemary Rose is a seasoned executive leader with extensive experience across multiple industries and critical business functions. Rosemary was an executive with The Walt Disney Company. She began her Disney career as a Finance Director for Food and Beverage and progressed to Vice President of Operations, concluding her career after running Worldwide Food & Beverage and Merchandise Operations. While at Walt Disney World, Rosemary was responsible for 15,000 Cast Members throughout all Parks, Resorts, Downtown Disney and Sports & Recreation. Most recently, she served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Icon Orlando, located in the heart of the tourist district in Orlando, Florida. Rosemary built a highly talented and experienced team, and together they transformed the property and transitioned operating responsibilities to the new team.

