Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani to Open Flagship JARS Location in Chicago’s West Loop

New Fast Casual Gourmet Dessert Concept Targets Fall 2022 Flagship Opening with National Franchise Growth Plan Underway

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fabio Viviani, the celebrity chef behind award-winning restaurants like Siena Tavern, Bar Siena, Prime & Provisions and 30+ other restaurants nationwide, will open his first fast casual, gourmet dessert concept, JARS by Fabio Viviani , in Chicago’s West Loop in fall 2022. The 1,500 sq. ft. space located at 905 W. Fulton St. (entrance on Peoria St.) will serve as the brand’s corporate flagship and innovation kitchen, where Viviani will create a rotating menu of delicious desserts inspired by his travels.

The news of JARS’ Chicago flagship opening comes on the heels of the brand’s first multi-unit franchise deal for locations in Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth. Viviani’s vision includes hundreds more locations throughout the U.S. as part of his national franchise growth plan. Earlier this year, the ‘Top Chef’ alum partnered with Fransmart , the leading franchise development company for emerging brands, to accelerate national growth of his first-ever dessert concept.

“JARS has the winning formula to become the next big player in the fast casual dessert space – delicious offerings, simple operations, high profit margin and backed by an award-winning culinary luminary and operator with a portfolio of successful restaurant brands,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “The West Loop location puts JARS in one of the hottest foodie meccas and in good company with some of the best restaurants in the city.”

JARS is a dessert experience unlike any other, including decadent treats from all over the world served in eye-catching, single-serve jars. The rotating menu features nostalgically classic flavor combinations – like tiramisu, cannoli, fritters, pies, crusts and muffins – with the most creative and vibrant presentations. JARS’ flagship location will also have a section dedicated to gourmet Soft Serve Ice Cream in flavors like Red Velvet Cheesecake, Oreo Cream Pie and Peach Cobbler. A selection of gourmet coffee and coffee beverages will round out the menu.

“JARS is a perfect blend of my passion for creating amazing, craveable desserts and exciting viral food content,” said Chef Viviani. “Starting with Chicago, our goal is to partner with select franchisees nationwide and have at least one JARS store in each of the top 50 markets within the next three years.”

About Fabio Viviani

Fabio Viviani is a celebrity chef, hospitality developer, restauranteur, best-selling cookbook author and TV Host. In 2005 he moved from Florence, Italy to the United States to expand his horizons within the hospitality industry. In 2008 he appeared on the reality television competition series Top Chef where he was voted “Fan Favorite.” He subsequently returned to the Bravo network to compete on Top Chef: All Stars.

Since 2005, Fabio has opened over 40 different restaurants, bars and hospitality venues around the country. Today, Fabio is one of the industry’s most sought-after chefs and hospitality developer. With over 5 million meals served each year among his venues and growing, his company, Fabio Viviani Hospitality, is one of the leading restaurant groups in the United States.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

