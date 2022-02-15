Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani Launches Fast Casual Dessert Franchise: JARS

In partnership with Fransmart, JARS is already being recognized as the best dessert franchise opportunity in 2022

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fabio Viviani, a successful restauranteur with over 30 restaurants with $110 million in revenue and one of the industry’s most sought-after celebrity chefs, is partnering with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like The Halal Guys, Five Guys and QDOBA, to bring the restaurant industry a fun and innovative way to enjoy classic dessert items. JARS is a new, high-volume, fast casual dessert concept leveraging the latest technology and labor-saving cooking techniques to produce high-quality treats, gourmet soft-serve ice cream, shakes and coffee drinks without the need for a commercial kitchen.

With the first location slated to open in Chicago this year and plans to open restaurants in the top 60 media markets across the U.S., JARS restaurants will feature decadent treats from all over the world served in eye-catching, reusable jars. From tiramisu, cookies and s’mores to pies, cakes and cobblers, JARS is a family-friendly, Instagram-ready concept that satisfies any sweet tooth craving.

“As a chef and restaurateur, I wanted to create a concept with delicious desserts that appeal to each individual’s taste while simultaneously addressing the needs of franchisees and restaurant operators,” said Viviani. “The culmination is JARS, a perfect blend of my passion for serving amazing dishes with picture-perfect presentation and my commitment to building an efficient, low-labor business model. From the customer experience to the bottom line, we’ve meticulously packaged everything down to the finest detail.”

With more than 30 years of experience dominating the restaurant and hospitality industry as a television host, best-selling cookbook author and globally recognized chef with multiple successful brands, Viviani strategically designed JARS as the next app-driven, interactive experience to embrace automation. The menu allows for in-store, takeout and off-premise ordering options to meet customers’ needs through omni-channel sales opportunities.

Unlike current dessert franchise concepts, such as Nothing Bundt Cakes and Crumbl Cookies, JARS requires minimal labor and staff training while providing high-profit margins at a low entry cost for qualified operators. There is no need for a full kitchen buildout or executive chef, and the hoodless/ventless kitchen design provides exceptional ROI for conversion opportunities.

“Fabio stands out among other celebrity chefs due to his proven success and understanding of the business side of the restaurant business. He knows what it takes to build a profitable, labor-efficient franchise that is able to produce a high volume in a small space,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “He’s created a fresh, social media-driven concept that is approachable for first-time franchisees and appealing for experienced, multi-unit operators to easily build out a brand portfolio. JARS will undoubtedly stand out as the next unbeatable opportunity to bring an efficient, curated experience to today’s fast-paced market.”

With the help of Fransmart, Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group plans to grow JARS in the busiest mass gathering areas across the country, building on its diverse portfolio of 30 concepts with aggregate sales in excess of $110 million. With another five to eight concept locations scheduled to open in the next 12 months, the hospitality group is expecting sales top $140 million, all before adding JARS into the equation.

For more information about JARS franchising opportunities, visit https://fransmart.com/jars .

About JARS

JARS is a high-volume, hoodless/ventless fast casual dessert concept leveraging the latest technology and labor-saving cooking techniques to produce high-quality desserts, shakes, and coffee drinks without the need for a commercial kitchen. Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani has combined his favorite desserts, the most creative presentation imaginable, his experience in executing restaurant concepts and his ability to create “Instagrammable” and viral food content. To learn more about the revolution in desserts, visit https://jarsbyfabioviviani.com .

About Fabio Viviani

With 30+ years dominating the restaurant and hospitality industry, winning numerous restaurant awards, and becoming one of the industry’s most sought-after chef and hospitality developers, Along the way, Fabio shared his business and hospitality acumen through his appearances, both virtual and in-person, his award-winning cooking shows, four best-selling books and mentoring the next generation of industry leaders. To learn more about Chef Viviani, visit https://www.fabioviviani.com .

About Fransmart?

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for more than 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys, QDOBA and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Contact:

Sophia Groome

Fransmart

sophia@fransmart.com

703-568-4129

https://fransmart.com/jars

The post Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani Launches Fast Casual Dessert Franchise: JARS first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.