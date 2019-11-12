Celebrity Boxing is Coming to Tuscan Prime!

On Thursday, November 14th, Tuscan Prime hosts the official weigh-in/ face-off event for the South Florida Invasion of Celebrity Boxing

(RestaurantNews.com) Celebrity Boxing announces its 70th match with Natalie DiDonato, known as “Nat D” from the VH1 series “Mob Wives”, defending her reigning title against South Florida native Christine Curran, from the TV show “Dining Divas.” Tuscan Prime, one of the newest hot restaurants now open on Las Olas Blvd, is hosting the official weigh-in/ face-off event for the South Florida invasion of celebrity boxing on Thursday, November 14th!

The weigh-in / face-off event will start at 7pm, and admission to this event is free and open to the public. Tuscan Prime is located at 401 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Tuscan Prime is a restaurant that truly has it all. “From the food to the design, it is chic and trendy, yet rustic and comforting. A place where you can feel comfortable holding a star-studded event or just a night out with friends, we are universal. Tuscan Prime is perfect as either a destination location or a neighborhood eatery,” said Donna Richards, General Manager of Tuscan Prime.

The main boxing event will be held on November 16th at Ocean Manor Resort, Ft. Lauderdale. Purchase your tickets at Tuscan Prime and receive $5 off to see Nat D and Christine Curran step into the ring and battle it out! The event starts at 7pm and will feature undercard matches as well as the main event. The tickets purchased for entry to the Celebrity Boxing event Saturday night November 16th can be presented at the restaurant for 15% off a dining experience.

Details about the Celebrity Boxers: “Nat D” is a television personality best known for her appearance on the fifth season of VH1’s “Mob Wives.” She is currently the reigning champ from Celebrity Boxing 68 against radio host Rachel “Rach” Viggiano from iHeart Radio’s Q102 in Philly, which was her 2nd match with the organization.

Christine Curran is a model turned actress and now a well-known TV host in South Florida. She has interviewed countless celebrities over the past six years on TV and currently has a local TV show, Dining Divas, which just began filming its second season. Christine Curran is being trained by celebrity boxing coach Billy Padden, and has with pro football player turned MMA fighter, Greg Hardy, as her corner man during the fight.

The Dining Divas tv hosts will also be on the red carpet doing interviews. Meet your favorite Diva: Christina Hammoud “Sizzling Diva,” Ana Maria Reyes “Sweet Diva,” Michelle Vanessa “Saucy Diva,” Denise Casale “Succulent Diva”

About Tuscan Prime

From exquisite ambiance and décor to perfected menus, no detail was left untouched for the Italian Chophouse. Gennaro DiMeo has worked diligently to perfect the menu while highlighting the elevated Italian classics, authentic recipes from his hometown of Naples, and the best cuts of meats. Michele DiMeo’s knowledge of wine, along with the assistance of the skilled staff and sommelier created an award-winning wine list that is guaranteed to impress. From delicious elevated meals, catered events, and Prime happy hour at the gorgeous bar, there are options for every diner. The experience at Tuscan Prime is refined from beginning to end.

Tuscan Prime is a restaurant that truly has it all. Starting with an agenda of “Prime Happening’s”, they host a new theme each day of the week. With live jazz brunches on Sundays featuring unlimited mimosas, Bellini’s & Aperol spritzes, three-course prefix dinners for $38 on Wednesday’s with a new menu each week featuring the flavors of Italy, and a Christian Louboutin raffle every Tuesday for Ladies Night, there is something for everyone.

The Monte Restaurant Development Group is based in Annapolis, Maryland and manages a fleet of restaurants. Brands managed by the group include fine dining concepts Tuscan Prime, and Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen & Wine Bar, as well as fast-casual concepts Squisito Pizza & Pasta, and Meatballs, Etc. with more than 11 locations across Maryland, Virginia, and Florida and recent expansion into the Tennessee market.

Media Contact:

MONTE Restaurant Development Group

info@monterdg.com

410-421-9555