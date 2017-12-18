Celebrating cuccidati, the Sicilian Christmas cookie that merits its own festival

On a recent cold and gray December Sunday, dozens of Italian families gathered to celebrate a Sicilian Christmas cookie at Casa Italia, the Italian cultural center in west suburban Stone Park. Little known outside Italian-American communities, the fig-stuffed treats, called cuccidati, are loved enough to warrant their own festival, now in its second year.

"Cuccidati are very special Italian seasonal fig cookies made in southern Italy and Sicily, particularly in the Palermo region where it has a very Arab influence," said event organizer Michael Benedetto at the Dec. 10 event. "People make them with figs, dates, raisins; these were all fruits introduced by the Arabs in the island. We think this goes back many hundreds of years."

Often sprinkled with colorful tiny nonpareil balls, the cookies can range from crunchy to soft, rolled around a smooth figgy paste. If you're thinking they sound like fig Newtons, forget about it. When event sponsor Salvatore Sciacca, executive director of the Chicagoland Italian American Professionals, mentioned the common misperception at the fest, attendees of all ages roared with laughter.

At the inaugural Festa dei Cuccidati last year, nine home bakers competed, and three winners were chosen. This year, home bakers again made nine batches of cuccidati, but organizers decided not to have them compete. Instead, the bakers simply told the stories behind their recipes.

"This year, the emphasis was to honor those who still make them and their ancestors," said Benedetto.

The home bakers were awarded gift certificates to local restaurants, before they invited attendees to taste their cuccidati.

There was a competition, however: Professional bakers, local and international, were judged.

Seven judges, led by Benedetto's cousin Michael Lopardo, professional baker and director of operations at Bakers Basket in Elk Grove Village tasted 11 local cuccidati entries from Taylor Street, the Northwest Side and suburban Addison. Allegretti's Bakery in Norridge won this year. Scafuri Bakery in the University Village neighborhood won last year.

Also for the first time, Bennedetto found six bakeries selling cuccidati on Amazon. Batches of those were ordered and judged before the fest, with Kathy's Confections in Ohio winning the online category.

"Before people had food processors in the small villages in Sicily, they would take their nuts, herbs, candied dried fruits and spices to the butcher shops," said Giovanna Dimetros, Italian language and culinary teacher at Casa Italia. "Once a year the butchers would clean out their grinders normally used for meats, so people could mince their fillings for cuccidati."

Why a cuccidati fest?

"We had a meeting one time with quite a few Italians, and somebody started bragging about their cuccidati, and I started bragging about my cuccidati," said Benedetto. "We said, 'OK, we're going to settle this,' and that's how it started."

"I try to stay very traditional. I don't vary too much from the family recipe. When we bite into it, we taste the essence of the filling: the fig, the raisin, the spices and the nuts. The dough can be done in different ways. Most of the bakeries have a very soft dough. My family made a very hard dough, and now I'm trying to find somewhere in between it. My family all used Crisco. I'm trying to use butter. I think everyone is more satisfied when I use the lard."

"I remember going to my aunt and uncle's two-bedroom bungalow in Bridgeport and seeing their bed filled with three or four trays of cuccidati, which was strange because I don't know how a family of seven was down to one bedroom where they all slept during the season."

Cuccidati

Prep: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Bake: 15 to 18 minutes per batch

Makes: about 40 cookies

Festa dei Cuccidati organizer Michael Benedetto shared his recipe. If you use dried figs for the filling, steam, cool, de-stem, then chop in food processor. Or allow to rehydrate in hot water for 30 minutes, then drain.

Filling:

7 ounces figs (about 1 ½ cups dried figs)

1/2 cup golden raisins, chopped

1 tablespoon dried orange peel, finely chopped (or finely grated zest of 1 large orange)

¼ cup finely chopped walnut halves

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

½ cup sugar, to taste

Dough:

4 cups flour

3/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 sticks (1 cup) butter, cold, cut into 12 pieces (or 1 1/2 cups non-hydrogenated vegetable shortening or 1 1/2 cups lard)

1 to 2 cups warm water

1 egg white, beaten, for wash

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Multi-colored nonpareil balls

1 Make filling: Add all filling ingredients to a food processor; pulse until finely chopped.

2 Make dough: Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl. Gradually add butter (or Crisco or lard), pinching with your fingertips until well mixed. Gradually add just enough water until dough forms a ball. Divide dough into 12 pieces; working with one piece at a time, roll out on a lightly floured surface to a rectangle about 2 inches wide and 10 inches long.

3 Using cookie press, add one long line of filling to the center of dough, about ¼ cup. Bring long edges of dough up around filling then pinch together to seal. Roll dough over carefully until seal is on the bottom and closed well. Using pizza cutter, cut into about 2- to 3-inch lengths. Continue with remaining dough and filling.

4 Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place cookies on baking sheets; brush with egg wash. Bake until light golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes. Allow to cool.

5 Make glaze: Mix powdered sugar, milk and lemon juice together in a bowl until smooth. Brush on cooled cookies; sprinkle immediately with nonpareil balls, if desired.

Nutrition information per cookie: 152 calories, 5 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 12 mg cholesterol, 25 g carbohydrates, 14 g sugar, 2 g protein, 4 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

