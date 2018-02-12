Celebrating black heritage cuisine that helps honor the past

“All across America, heritage food is experiencing a renaissance,” writes chef J.J. Johnson in his new cookbook with Alexander Smalls and Veronica Chambers, “Between Harlem and Heaven.”

“(Heritage food) brings together everything we’ve developed a passion for: sustainability, farm to table, eating local and thinking global. It’s the kind of food you once could expect to eat only in someone’s home.”

In his book, Johnson explores the cuisine of the Afro-Asian diaspora, flavors and techniques he executed with skill at his former restaurants, The Cecil and Minton’s, both in Harlem. Johnson describes his philosophy as “a foodway that reflects the depth and breadth of the African diaspora.”

“My grandfather is from Barbados. I used to go to the island as a kid,” writes Johnson. “Plantain, roti, curry: these are the foods that I used to eat. ... Not only could I draw a line from Barbados to West Africa to India through the Spice Trade, I could place myself and my family, my own personal history, on that continuum.”

Heritage food, then, speaks of place and time, of foods that connect us to our past, even as we cook and nurture our families — our futures. And yet heritage food can be murky, necessarily so. In 2018, our country still nurses the pains of our racist past — and present — but commemorations like Black History Month allow us to address this heritage. By keeping a pulse on the past, heritage cuisine helps us nurse the hurts with honesty and remembrance.

Soul food, for instance, is commonly romanticized in popular media as simply homey, down-country, stick-to-your ribs fare, charmingly cooked and plated by polished television personalities. It is often divorced from its somber heritage, but it’s the black Southern experience on a plate.

Soul food’s heritage echoes of enslaved people working on plantations for white masters, left with nothing but the scraps from the big house to prepare for one’s family. It’s the yams and sweet potatoes that hark back to the cuisine of West Africa. It’s the recipes for hearty greens and ham hocks — the aforementioned scrap — that are handed down after generations, tying one’s lineage to one’s ancestors’ cuisine, to their culture.

“With so much taken from black people over the centuries — snatched from our families, imbalanced incarceration, over-policing of our communities — heck, yeah, there’s pride in our heritage food,” says Maya-Camille Broussard, owner of Justice of the Pies, based on Chicago’s South Side. “We have a pride in our culture because it’s what we’ve made. It’s what they could never take away.”

Take pumpkin pie. Broussard says black people avoid the stuff, instead opting for sweet potato pie. “It’s in our gastro-DNA,” she jokes.

“Sweet potatoes and yams, these are items my ancestors knew and grew before they were enslaved and brought to the United States. It’s a memory you can eat.”

The pie, too, goes back to the Great Migration in post-slavery America, when black people began moving to Northern cities.

“People traveled northward by train or car, and they always had a shoe box filled with food: fried chicken, a biscuit, a slice of pie,” said Broussard. “These foods traveled well. You could eat them hot or cold. As a product of the Great Migration, I think of sweet potato pie as a connection to my family, who were sent into the unknown by their loved ones with a box made from love.”

Jenne Claiborne, author of “Sweet Potato Soul,” writes that soul food is “history, triumph, passion, prayer, purpose and love.” A vegan writer and YouTube personality, Claiborne’s philosophy encompasses the past — her Southern roots and the plant-based history of many recipes — and her modern life. She relates her veganism to her father, a Hebrew Israelite, but also her grandmother. Veganism, like soul food, is her heritage.

Loving Southern cuisine and its history becomes a reckoning with the past, a way to embrace what has happened and make it one’s own.

Take Edna Lewis, famed pioneer of Southern cuisine. In “Edna Lewis: At the Table With an American Original,” a new collection of essays about Lewis’ influence on the country’s culinary history, cookbook author and writer Caroline Randall Williams explores how Lewis informed and shaped her own viewpoint of Southern food, particularly through Lewis’ cookbooks, including “The Gift of Southern Cooking,” co-written with Scott Peacock.

“With all due respect to Miss Lewis’s title, the harder truth (and one I believe she knew) is that Southern cooking is not always a gift; it is a collaboration sometimes forced,” writes Williams. “It is a magnificence. It is something beautiful and sustaining that rises out of some of the ugliest and most destructive acres and times in the history of man.

“‘The Strange Magnificence of Southern Cooking’ would be a better title,” Williams writes. “For it is a strange magnificence that rises over the most trying of times and geographies to celebrate the human pleasure of eating.”

jbhernandez@chicagotribune.comTwitter @joeybear85

Braised oxtails

Prep: 35 minutes

Cook: 4 hours

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

From the new book “Between Harlem and Heaven” (Flatiron Books, $37.50) by J.J. Johnson. This recipe for braised oxtails can be used to make the tamarind-glazed oxtails below.

¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons olive oil

4 pounds oxtails, prepped from the butcher

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cups red wine

1 quart veal or beef stock

3 cinnamon sticks

3 bay leaves

3 oranges, quartered

1 bunch thyme

1 bunch parsley

1 jalapeno, chopped, with seeds

1 Heat oven to 325 degrees. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, and add 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Once the oil begins to shimmer, add the oxtails in a single layer and season with salt and pepper. Sear the meat until lightly browned on all sides, turning with long tongs, about 2 minutes per side. Remove pieces to a plate as they brown.

2 Deglaze the pot with the red wine, making sure to bring up the brown bits of fond from the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Bring wine to a full boil, then lower the heat to medium and add in the veal stock, 3 cups of water, cinnamon sticks, bay leaves, oranges, thyme, parsley and jalapeno. Season generously with pepper.

3 Cover and braise in the oven for 3 to 4 hours until the meat is tender and falling off the bone. Check periodically to make sure there’s a sufficient liquid level, and stir the braise to make sure the bottom doesn’t stick. Let the meat cool, and then remove it from the liquid and shred by hand. Strain the braising liquid, discarding solids in the strainer.

Tamarind-glazed oxtails

Prep: 35 minutes

Cook: 1 hour

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

This recipe makes more glaze than you will need for the oxtails. Save the leftovers to use with other braised, grilled or roasted meats. The author suggests serving the glazed oxtail over grits and topping it with coleslaw.

2 cups tamarind paste

4 cups ketchup

4 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon ground five spice

1 cup dark brown sugar

3 cups pulled meat from braised oxtail

Grits

Coleslaw

1 Combine the tamarind, ketchup, mustard, vinegar, five spice and brown sugar in a 4 quart pot over medium heat; simmer the sauce for about 10 minutes, until the sauce thickens slightly. Strain through a fine strainer, and let cool.

2 Preheat the broiler to medium. Place the braised oxtail on a foil-lined baking sheet, and coat with some of the tamarind glaze. Broil for 5 to 10 minutes, until the glaze is slightly caramelized. Place the oxtail over grits and top with slaw.

Jalapeno hush puppies

Prep: 35 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes per batch

Makes: 25 pieces

From “Sweet Potato Soul” (Harmony, $19.99) by Jenne Claiborne.

1 cup plain unsweetened soy milk or other nondairy milk at room temperature

1 teaspoon white vinegar

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed meal

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup unbleached all purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons grapeseed, canola or safflower oil, plus 1 quart for frying

4 green onions, minced

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 In a small bowl, stir together the soy milk and vinegar to make a vegan buttermilk. Set it aside to thicken and curdle for 5 minutes.

2 In another small bowl, stir together the flaxseed meal and ¼ cup water. Set it aside to thicken for at least 3 minutes.

3 In a medium bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, flour, baking soda and salt.

4 Pour the buttermilk mixture into the flaxseed meal mixture. Add the 2 tablespoons oil and whisk to combine. Pour the wet mixture into the dry cornmeal mixture and stir well. Fold in the green onions and jalapeno.

5 In a large dutch oven, heat the quart of oil to 350 degrees. Double-line a large plate with paper towels, and keep nearby.

6 Use a cookie scooper to scoop balls of batter — each one should be about 2 tablespoons worth — directly into the hot oil. Add as many scoops as you can fit in at a time without overcrowding. Gently stir them with a wooden spoon. Once they float to the surface and turn a golden color, they are done. Use a slotted spoon and transfer them to the prepared plate. Season with salt to taste. Repeat with the remaining batter.

7 Serve with sweetened butter or as they are.

Vegan ‘honee’ butter

Prep: 5 minutes

Makes: 1 cup

¾ cup vegan butter at room temperature

2 tablespoons Bee Free Honee or other vegan liquid sweetener, like maple syrup or sorghum

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

In a medium bowl, beat the vegan butter with a hand mixer on medium speed (or standing mixer). While beating, pour in the sweetener and salt. Continue to beat until the ingredients have combined and the vegan butter is light and airy, about 2 minutes. Taste and add more sweetener if desired. Serve at room temperature. Store in an airtight container in the fridge; it can keep for 7 days.

Sweet potato pie

Prep: 40 minutes

Chill: 2 hours

Cook: 2 hours

Makes: One 9-inch pie, 8 servings

Recipe from Maya-Camille Broussard, of Justice of the Pies; she sells her wares at Daley Plaza Farmers Markets, Build Coffee and several Whole Foods locations. For buying information, go to www.justiceofthepies.com/find-us.

1 pie crust for a 9-inch pie

2 large sweet potatoes (to make about 12 ounces of cooked sweet potato)

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 ½ cups light brown sugar

2 large eggs

½ cup evaporated milk

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon table salt

1 Roll out one disk of chilled, all-butter crust on a lightly floured surface, and use the dough to line a 9-inch pie pan.

2 Place 2 large sweet potatoes on a baking rack lined with foil. Roast at 400 degrees, 1 hour or until tender. Remove the sweet potatoes from the oven. Reduce the oven to 345 degrees.

3 Peel the sweet potatoes and place in a medium mixing bowl. Blend the sweet potatoes using an electric mixer. Place the bowl in the freezer, 20 minutes.

4 Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl, cream butter and light brown sugar until smooth. Add eggs and mix. Add evaporated milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and salt; beat to combine. Remove the sweet potatoes from the freezer, and add 2 cups of sweet potatoes to the mixture. Blend until well incorporated.

5 Pour the filling in the pie crust. Bake on the one-third bottom rack of the oven until the center of the pie is firm, 1 hour.

6 Chill the pie in the refrigerator for 2 hours before serving.