Celebrate Your Smokin’ Love with a Meal for Two at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

World’s largest barbecue concept offers 2 Two Meat Plates for just $24

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) They say “all you need is love” … but Dickey’s Barbecue Pit knows no Valentine’s Day celebration is complete without Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

That’s why the world’s largest barbecue concept is offering its delicious 2 for $24 deal this Valentine’s Day weekend!

Guests can dine-in, drive-thru, order carryout or get Dickey’s Texas-style barbecue delivered to enjoy with their better half or best friend. As part of this special, each Dickey’s Two Meat Plate includes any combination of two slow-smoked meats and two wholesome sides, served with a warm, buttery roll.

“There is no better way to cherish this special time than with a perfect slow-smoked meal for two,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This Valentine’s Day weekend, we’re offering a savory selection of fan favorites for our guests to safely celebrate with a friend or that special someone. No matter how they choose to order, Dickey’s is here to spread the love through mouthwatering barbecue.”

Dickey’s fans can continue to share the love by ordering First Responder Relief Packs to be donated to first responders in their community as a show of appreciateion for their tireless efforts. Dickey’s, in partnership with The Dickey Foundation, will carry out the delivery on the guest’s behalf. The First Responder Packs include bundles of five and 10 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches or guests can also add any desired number of individual sandwiches to their donation. In addition, The Dickey family has pledged to match every sandwich donated to double the efforts to feed first responders.

To order Dickey’s 2 for $24, stop by any participating location or order online or through the Dickey’s App. Valid at participating Dickey’s locations only. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions. Pricing may vary by location. Available for a limited time only.

In addition, Dickey’s is offering free doorstep delivery! Let Dickey’s deliver fresh pit-smoked barbecue directly to your door. Simply select the “Doorstep Drop Off” option at checkout. Valid for orders of $10 or more placed through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s App.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

