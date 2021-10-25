Celebrate World Vegan Day with JINYA Ramen Bar’s Bold Plant-Based Items

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant to give away a FREE order of Impossible

Tacos with the purchase of any vegan ramen on Nov. 1

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar is transforming the way people eat ramen with its all-new lineup of perfectly balanced plant-based bowls and small plates.

In honor of its bold offerings that adhere to a variety of dietary and lifestyle preferences, the acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant is celebrating World Vegan Day by giving away a FREE order of Impossible

Taco with the purchase of any vegan ramen on Monday, Nov. 1!

JINYA’s plant-based tacos feature Impossible meat made from plants, guacamole and cilantro on bite-size crispy taco shells. Fans can enjoy a delicious bowl from JINYA’s selection of vegan ramen – Flying Vegan Harvest, Tsunami White Pearl or Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen – to redeem their free order of Impossible

Tacos.

What: JINYA Ramen Bar is celebrating World Vegan Day by giving away a FREE order Impossible

Tacos when guests purchase a vegan ramen.

When: All day on Monday, Nov. 1

Where: At participating JINYA Ramen Bar locations.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business.

To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 37 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

