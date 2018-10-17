Celebrate the Valley's grape at Chambourcin Weekend

Every year, on the third weekend in October, the Lehigh Valley celebrates its own grape.

Chambourcin, known for its versatility and dark, rich flavor, is grown by all nine members of the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail. See all the ways this grape can be used to make delicious wine at the wine trail’s Chambourcin Weekend, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

The wineries all have something special planned — from wine tastings and pairings to live entertainment and vineyard tours.

Here’s a sample of what’s in store:

* Black River Farms (Bethlehem) will feature food samples to pair with chambourcin. Buy a glass or bottle of wine to pair with food from food trucks: Saturday will be Texas BBQ, which features hickory-smoked BBQ; Sunday will feature Cone Appetit food truck, which serves comfort foods nestled in a flash-fried bread cone. You also can learn how to screen print and create a personalized canvas, sign or coaster. Pay per piece. There will be music 3-5 p.m. Saturday by John Rodden, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday by Steve Brosky.

* Clover Hill (Breinigsville) hosts K’Town Pub Taphouse & BBQ in Kutztown, which will lead cooking demonstrations and offer samples while the winery serves a tasting of chambourcin to pair with it. 1-3 p.m. both days.

* Franklin Hill (Bangor) will have food truck Brogies on site, offering handmade pierogies and more. The winery will offer hayrides at 2 and 4 p.m. Cost: $10, includes a mug of warm mulled wine. Children ride free and get hot chocolate and a bag of cookies to snack on while they ride. Social Still spirits will be featured in cocktails.

* Pinnacle Ridge (Kutztown) hosts Camillo’s Italian Restaurant in Kutztown, which will serve cavatelli pasta in a light garlic and butter sauce, with a local vegetable medley of squash, zucchini and mushrooms, all paired with 2016 Chambourcin (dry, light-bodied) or 2017 Quaff (semi-sweet, fruity).

Info: lehighvalleywinetrail.com

- Jennifer Sheehan