Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Your Sweetheart at Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

Soulman’s Offers Sweet Deal on February 14, 2020

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ribs are red, violets are blue, and this Valentine’s Day Soulman’s wants you to celebrate with bar-b-que.

Available for one day only, Friday, February 14, all 18 beloved Soulman’s Bar-B-Que locations will be serving dinner for two that will satisfy the heartstrings and the wallets of North Texans. For $26.99, two guests will have the choice of a one-meat plate with two sides (or baked potato), a dessert, and a 16-oz drink. This heartfelt deal is available for both dine-in and take-out.

“Soulman’s knows that the way to the heart is through the stomach. This Valentine’s Day, we are helping North Texans ‘meat’ their match over a plate of our signature offerings, cooked low and slow, per Soulman’s tradition. For more than 40 years, we have been celebrating milestones of love and life every day…This Valentine’s Day is no different,” said Baylea Trulove, Director of Marketing for Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

“We at Soulman’s have a long history of listening to our customers, and year after year, our Valentine’s Day special gets raves for being the perfect ‘date night’ for meat lovers,” she continued.

For more information about upcoming events and offers, visit www.Soulmans.com or visit the Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Facebook Page .

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs, Terrell , Van and Wylie . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

Contact:

Dana Cobb

pr@soulmans.com

972-955-9747