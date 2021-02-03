Celebrate Valentine’s Day with TooJay’s Deli’s “Sweetheart Dinner for Too”

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Love is in the air at TooJay’s Deli! To help guests celebrate Valentine’s Day, TooJay’s is offering a special “Sweetheart Dinner for Too,” priced at $25.99, beginning Monday, February 8 through Sunday, February 14.

The “Sweetheart Dinner for Too” special includes a choice of two soups or salads, two entrées from TooJay’s Dinner for Too menu, two non-alcoholic beverages which can be upgraded to wine or beer for an additional $3 each, and a choice of one dessert to share. With its delectable combination of rich cocoa-flavored cake and cream cheese icing, TooJay’s famous Red Velvet Cake is the perfect ending to your delicious dinner.

Guests are required to present this coupon before ordering. See coupon or information below for additional details*.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements, including safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests also can enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; two Fort Lauderdale Magazine 2020 The Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Best Locally Made Food Product; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

*Available February 8-14, 2021, the deal is for dine-in only and is not valid with any other offer. Guests must present coupon before ordering to receive discount. The entrée must be from the Dinner for Too entrée list and the salad must be a House or Caesar salad. Drink choices include iced tea, coffee or fountain soda and excludes canned soda and alcohol. The upgrade for beer and wine is $3 per drink. Dessert choices include a slice of cake, cheesecake or key lime pie and excludes the combo dessert. There is an additional charge for some soups. No copies are accepted.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

