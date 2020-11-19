Celebrate Thanksgiving with Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Pre-Order Your Delicious Thanksgiving Meal Online and Pick up on Wednesday for a $20 Bonus Card

November also Brings Gift Card Bonuses and New Menu Items

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) This year, small gatherings with family and friends for Thanksgiving will be an extra special time and Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que offers a complete meal to allow you to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without the hassle of cooking.

Guests can order online and pick up their complete meal that feeds 10 – 12 people for $209.99. Choose from a whole smoked turkey, sliced smoked turkey, sliced smoked ham with Coca Cola glaze or a combination of turkey and ham. A variety of sides are included as well as housemade biscuits and apple butter and a whole sweet potato pie. Extra sides and pies are available for pre-order too. The entire meal is cooked and ready to heat and do allow 2 – 3 hours for reheating. Guests who pick up their meal on Wednesday, November 25 will receive a $20 bonus card to use from November 27- January 31, 2021.

The last day to order your feast is Monday, November 23.

All Lucille’s locations will be open for Thanksgiving Day, with limited seating and reservations can be made online. Guests can choose between a smoked ham or smoked turkey dinner or a turkey ham combo meal, with all the fixin’s including housemade biscuits and apple butter, garlic mashed potatoes, Southern stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, giblet gravy, seasonal vegetables and cranberry sauce with a slice of sweet potato pie for dessert. Dinner for adults is $29.99 and kids are $14.99.

“Whether you dine at your table or ours, our Lucille’s family enjoys serving your family for Thanksgiving,” said Joan Hansen, director of marketing at Lucille’s, which has 23 locations across California, Nevada and Arizona. “We are excited to offer our loyal guests so many ways to enjoy this special holiday.”

This holiday season you can give the gift of slow-smoked deliciousness for that special barbecue lover in your life with Lucille’s gift cards. Beginning now, online purchases of gift cards are 10% off. In restaurant purchases of $50 gift cards or more will receive an extra bonus card which is redeemable from January 1 – February 28, 2021.

Available now, Lucille’s will introduce a Southern Jamboree of limited-time-only new menu items that include a selection of festive new cocktails, mouthwatering entrees, indulgent sandwiches and a new dessert.

The menu items include Chimichurri Top Sirloin, chargrilled to order and topped with housemade chimichurri sauce, Louisiana Hot Link Bacon Sandwich with seared hot link, crisp bacon and sauteed peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese and mustard slaw on a grilled potato bun, Ham, SMAC & Cheese Melt with Southern Mac & Cheese, smoked ham and even more cheese on grilled Texas toast, and the return of the Hatch Green Chile Pulled Pork Melt with slow-smoked pulled pork, hatch green chile seasoning and topped with roasted Hatch chiles, pepper jack cheese and spicy ranch on grilled Texas toast.

Finish your meal the new new Deep-Fried Brownie Supreme that starts with an Oreo® cookie-battered brownie, lightly fried and topped with vanilla bean ice cream, strawberries, brownie crumbles, whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Highlighting the Southern Jamboree cocktails is the new Barrel-Aged Manhattan with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Carpano Antica, Heering Cherry Liqueur and black walnut bitters. This handcrafted cocktail is mixed and aged in white oak whiskey barrels that have been charred on inside to give the cocktail a richer, smoother taste with a strong oaky finish.

About Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Family owned and operated, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que restaurants offer award-winning savory Southern-style food at its 23 full-service restaurants throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. Signature slow-smoked barbecue ribs and beef, flavorful appetizers, salads, burgers, sides and desserts are served with a large helping of down-home Southern Hospitality. Lucille’s restaurants are reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse with a distinctive Southern decor, and Flying Pig Lounges that serve spirits and a full menu. Visit https://www.lucillesbbq.com for more information.

