Celebrate Thanksgiving with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Holiday Feasts

World’s largest barbecue concept is offering heat-and-eat and new ready-to-eat holiday options, available for pickup and delivery

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) From family gatherings to socially distanced celebrations, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has everything you need to enjoy a stress-free Thanksgiving!

There is a lot to be grateful for this holiday season including the convenience of Dickey’s new Holiday catering options. This year, Dickey’s fans can order individualized holiday box lunches containing slow-smoked carved turkey sandwiches, sides of cornbread dressing, bags of chips and cookies along with a to-go sauce of the guests’ choice. The family-owned restaurant brand is also offering a deluxe version of its new holiday box lunch option that includes an additional fan-favorite holiday side of southern-style green beans.

For mid-size gatherings of eight to 12, Dickey’s is also offering a new ready-to-eat Holiday Big Yellow Box which comes with sliced turkey breast, cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon and a dozen buttery rolls.

Available for pickup and delivery throughout the holiday season from participating Dickey’s locations, guests can enjoy these heat-and-eat options:

The Complete Feast – Choose from smoked turkey, prime rib, Cajun-fried turkey or spiral ham along with cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon and a dozen buttery rolls.

– Choose from smoked turkey, prime rib, Cajun-fried turkey or spiral ham along with cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon and a dozen buttery rolls. The Dinner Feast – Choose from smoked turkey, prime rib, Cajun-fried turkey or spiral ham along with cornbread dressing, gravy and a dozen buttery rolls.

– Choose from smoked turkey, prime rib, Cajun-fried turkey or spiral ham along with cornbread dressing, gravy and a dozen buttery rolls. À La Carte Menu – Order any of Dickey’s slow smoked holiday meats of savory sides individually.

“This year is anything but traditional and we want to do what we can to help make sure that all of our guests enjoy Thanksgiving without the added stress of having to cook,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our holiday feasts have always been a big hit and this year, we’ve debuted the Holiday Big Yellow Box, which is a delicious ready-to-eat option. Whether you’re looking for delicious, high-quality sides, slow smoked meats or dessert, Dickey’s is here to help!”

To place an order for a holiday feast from Dickey’s, visit dickeys.com/quote/order-menu .

Dickey’s can also tailer a catering menu for any event or occasion. Get a free quote at Dickeys.com or call a Catering Expert at 866-BARBECUE for details on holiday buffets for large events or the Holiday Big Yellow Box lunches for smaller events.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

