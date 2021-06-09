Celebrate Summer The Roadhouse Way with Logan’s New Waffle Fries





The Real American Roadhouse debuts Loaded Pulled Pork Waffle Fries, Boneless Wings and more

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) BBQ season has arrived and Logan’s Roadhouse has everything you need to be the MVP of any summer gathering.

Known for its mesquite wood-grilled steaks, Logan’s is adding a new signature item to its all-American menu – Waffle Fries! The crispy, golden waffle fries are served perfectly sprinkled with salt and pepper or seasoned with Logan’s exclusive Smokehouse BBQ blend of spices. The new waffle fries are available as a side choice with any of Logan’s mesquite-grilled entrées. True waffle fry fans can also start their meal with Logan’s new Loaded Pulled Pork Waffle Fries appetizer, made with smokehouse BBQ seasoned waffle fries stacked with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, green onions and drizzled with Roadhouse Ranch.

Logan’s Summer Menu also features new BBQ-themed sides like Cole Slaw, Okra, BBQ Baked beans and BBQ Brisket Rice and craveable new boneless wings served with your choice of Teriyaki, Buffalo, Chipotle or BBQ sauce.

Of course, it’s not a summer gathering without a refreshing drink in-hand to help you cool off from the heat. That’s why The Real American Roadhouse has also debuted new Summer Sips! Guests can now quench their thirst with a Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry Lemonade or a Tropical AF Hurricane Groupie made with Malibu Rum and tropical juices topped with Original Roadhouse ‘Rita with a float of Myers’s Original Dark Rum.

“We are so excited to debut our new premium Waffle Fries,” said Logan’s Director of Marketing Kristen Hohl. “Waffle fries have a high surface area to volume ratio, so they are superior to wimpy, floppy fries for scooping up ketchup or your favorite sauce. Our Loaded Pulled Pork Waffle Fries demanded a golden, crispy fry that could stand up to all those layers of pulled pork, cheddar cheese and more. We always enjoy creating our summer offerings because they’re perfect for all occasions and they encourage people to enjoy time together over delicious food and drinks. So, leave the grilling to us this summer and focus on having a great time with family and friends.”

Available for dine-in or carryout, order any of these new Summer Menu items at orders.logansroadhouse.com . To learn more or to view the full menu, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

