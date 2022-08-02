Celebrate Summer with a Hand-Spun Afternoon Pick-Me-Up at MOOYAH

Popular best-burger brand to serve limited-time Mocha OREO Cookie Shake

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The dog days of summer may be in full swing, but MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is keeping guests refreshed and energized with a new fan favorite!

From Aug. 1 to Sept. 11, fans of the popular best-burger brand can prepare to enjoy their next go-to favorite afternoon pick-me-up, the Mocha OREO® Cookie Shake – featuring a perfect blend of vanilla ice cream with OREO® Cookies, coffee and Hershey’s® Chocolate. This ridiculicious, chocolatey masterpiece will be available at all MOOYAH locations starting at $5.49 for a Little MOO and $6.99 for a Big MOO. It’s the perfect summer treat, and to top it off, all MOOYAH shakes are half-off on Mondays through Fridays between 2-5 p.m. through Labor Day at participating locations!

“We love shakes and this new shake is literally out of this world,” said MOOYAH’s Vice President of Marketing Sarah Beddoe. “MOOYAH’s Mocha OREO® Cookie Shake is a perfect treat any time of day, but it’s especially perfect for happy hour with friends. It’s hard to believe school season is soon upon us, and we hope this offers a refreshing after-school treat once kids head back. Our Shake Happy Hour just got that much sweeter!”

Committed to offering the freshest, finest foods, MOOYAH offers an elevated burger experience for all dietary preferences, serving never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef®, all-natural turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, each of which is fully customizable. Guests can choose from five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, pickles, fried onion strings, jalapeños, sautéed mushrooms and an array of sauces among other top-tier fixings.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delicious combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. To top it off, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes with the guest’s choice of eight flavors. To learn more about MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes or to view the full menu, visit MOOYAH.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is where “serious” and “fun” are one with the bun. The ridiculicious, fast-casual “best burger” concept is committed to providing the best tasting burger experience possible by specializing in the taste trifecta – mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, hand-cut French fries and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, MOOYAH is obsessed with quality, serving fresh, never-frozen 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all-natural turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s signature potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 18 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH also hand-spins 100% real ice cream shakes and offers eight flavors including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. MOOYAH serves guests through dine-in, online ordering, delivery and carryout, as well as its loyalty app. For more information, visit MOOYAH.com or follow MOOYAH on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

The post Celebrate Summer with a Hand-Spun Afternoon Pick-Me-Up at MOOYAH first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.