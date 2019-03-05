Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at your DQ location and Save Some Green

Buy One Get One Blizzard® Treat for 99 Cents from March 6 through March 17

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) DQ® fans are in luck during this season of green!

To usher in St. Patrick’s Day, DQ is offering a “Buy One Get One Blizzard® Treat for 99 cents” deal from Wednesday, March 6 through Sunday, March 17, available at participating DQ and DQ Grill & Chill® locations nationwide.

Fans can enjoy any flavor or size of Blizzard Treat and get a second of equal size or smaller for 99 cents, including the March Blizzard of the Month, Mint OREO®, a mix of OREO cookie pieces and cool crème de menthe hand-blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.

A second St. Patrick’s Day-inspired treat on the DQ menu for a limited time only is the NEW velvety thick and delicious Mint Shake, featuring cool crème de menthe hand-blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve, garnished with whipped topping.

For more information about DQ, visit DairyQueen.com and connect with the DQ system on social media using @DairyQueen.

*OREO and the OREO wafer design are registered trademarks of Mondelez International group, used under license.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

