Celebrate St. Paddy's Day all month long at Charm'd, Wrigleyville's over-the-top pop-up bar

If you’re already looking forward to St. Patrick’s Day, look no further than Wrigleyville for a chance to get an early start on the festivities. Charm’d, a St.-Paddy’s-themed pop-up bar, will drape Deuce’s and Diamond in green for all of March, starting today.

And, oh, do we mean drape — Charm’d is from the same folks who created Santa Baby, the over-the-top Christmas-themed pop-up event back in December. If you walked past the corner of Clark and Cornelia at any point during that time, you know the bar.

Like its winter-holiday counterpart, Charm’d covers the bar in seasonal colors — green, orange and white, in this case — and stuffs holiday paraphernalia into every nook and cranny. Of course, it’s all wildly excessive , but it makes pretty decent material for the ’gram.

Along with decor, Charm’d boasts themed food and drink as well, including the Pot O’ Gold, made with Jameson Irish whiskey, sour mix and OJ with green sugar on the rim and a chocolate coin, or the Rainbow Runner, a concoction of Malibu coconut rum, Bacardi Superior, pineapple and orange juices and grenadine. There are also several themed shots for those adventurous enough.

The food menu, to be frank, features Deuce’s typical bar fare, just oranger and greener than usual.

Of course, Charm’d will host themed events throughout the month and celebrate St. Paddy’s, Mardi Gras and other March holidays, so check the bar’s event calendar for a complete look at activities.

Charm’d is a ticketed event at all times. Tickets are free Sunday through Thursday, but $10 on Friday and Saturday, as well as for select events. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, but online purchases/reservations are recommended.

Charm’d Irish pop-up experience

4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturdays, and 4 p.m.-midnight Sundays through March 31.

Deuce’s and Diamond Club, 3505 N. Clark St.

Tickets: Free-$10, depending on date/event. charmdbar.com

