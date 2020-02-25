Celebrate the Spirit of St. Paddy’s Day at Bennigan’s

Iconic restaurant brand hosts Blarney Blast with featured menu items, green beer and more on March 17

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bennigan’s has been shamrockin’ the world since 1976, and the iconic restaurant brand is celebrating its acclaimed Irish hospitality with a new limited-time featured Blarney Blast menu!

From Feb. 25 through April 6, guests at Bennigan’s can get into the St. Paddy’s Day spirit with scratch-made Irish-inspired items:

Reuben Fritters – Everything you love about a Reuben in one delicious bite! Handmade diced corned beef, cream cheese, Swiss cheese, dipped in buttermilk, breaded in Panko breadcrumbs and dusted with parsley. Served with a side of Thousand Island dressing.

Paddy’s Famous Poutine Pub Fries – The Irish version of Poutine! Bennigan’s Homestyle French fries piled high then topped with Colby cheese and our made-from-scratch Paddy’s Irish Whiskey glaze, garnished with green onions.

Reuben Burger – A juicy half-pound burger layered with chopped corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing, served on toasted Rye bread. Served with Homestyle French fries seasoned with sea salt.

Paddy’s Grilled Chicken & Shrimp – A succulent grilled chicken breast and a loaded fire-grilled shrimp skewer lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, then finished with Bennigan’s made-from-scratch Irish Whiskey Glaze and placed on a bed of crispy fried onions. Served with herb rice pilaf and broccoli sauté.

For even more merriment, guests can toast Sláinte to St. Paddy’s Day with these new innovative handcrafted cocktails:

Celtic Peach Breeze – Jim Bean Peach Bourbon, Finest Call Peach Purée and Red Bull® Yellow Edition, topped with Sprite®.

Irish Rainbow – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Midori Melon Liqueur, Dekuyper Blue Curaçao, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Finest Call Passion Fruit Purée and grenadine.

Kiwi RaspbeRita – Hornitos® Reposado Tequila, Stoli Razberi Vodka, Monin Kiwi and Finest Call Premium Lime Sour.

Paddy’s Island Iced Tea – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Stolichnaya Vodka, Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum, Midori Melon Liqueur, Dekuyper Blue Curaçao, Finest Call Peach Puree and Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour.

Samuel Adams Boston Lager – Bold, rich and complex. The distinctive balance of spicy hops, slightly sweet roasted malts and a smooth finish give Boston Lager its full-flavored taste. The unmistakable character of this brew has become an American original.

Cupcake Chardonnay – Cupcake Chardonnay is crafted with grapes from California’s esteemed Monterey County. This barrel-fermented Chardonnay achieves a rich, creamy wine with flavors of apple, lemon, vanilla and a hint of toasted almond.

Every Bennigan’s location world-wide will put the blast into Blarney Blast with Legendary St. Paddy’s Day celebrations! In addition to the limited-time featured Blarney Blast menu that is available through April 6, each party will feature green beer, Corned Beef and Cabbage and Beer Cheese Soup, which are only available the week of St. Patrick’s Day, while supplies last.

“At Bennigan’s, we are renowned for our Irish hospitality,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “We get to share the emotional connection that our loyal fans feel with new guests as we toast to traditions, like St. Patrick’s Day, and to new memories. Bennigan’s Legendary mixologists stirred up superb cocktails with premium ingredients, and our culinary team created world-class authentic food for our guests to enjoy while celebrating as only the Irish can.”

Pent-up demand for signature menu items is fueling aggressive growth around the globe for the brand. In the last few years, Bennigan’s has opened new franchise locations in Melbourne, Fla.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Doha, Qatar; and Amwaj, Bahrain.

With more than 100 locations in development, franchise interest in Bennigan’s is also at an all-time high. Three new prototype locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, N.D.; and Monahans, Texas opened in 2018 and are exceeding unit economics. Bennigan’s new design is a perfect fit in secondary markets where the concept that invented casual dining delivers a memorable dining experience and creates memories for the entire family. The iconic menu, robust beverage program and Legendary service are all part of a strategy designed to deliver maximum value to guests, teams and franchisees.

These delicious menu items are only available at participating locations for a limited time. For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com .

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

To join our Legendary franchise family, visit LegendaryRestaurantBrands.com or call 800-804-5049.