Celebrate the Season of Togetherness with Applebee’s $1 Vodka Cranberry Lemonade

It’s Time to Gather Around the Bar with Applebee’s Latest $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) It’s time to raise a toast and get your hometown friends together because Applebee’s® latest Neighborhood Drink of the Month is here! Starting today, and for the rest of November, participating Applebee’s locations across the country are serving up the $1 Vodka Cranberry Lemonade to get you in the Thanksgiving spirit.

Served in a 10-ounce mug, the $1 Vodka Cranberry Lemonade is a delicious blend of vodka, Tropicana lemonade and Ocean Spray cranberry juice. The perfect mix to cheers over a Thanksgiving reunion, this cocktail is a drink our guests know and love but with a seasonal twist.

“The season of celebration is here! All month long, Applebee’s fanatics can rejoice and reunite with friends and loved ones with our $1 Vodka Cranberry Lemonade,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “From getting ready for the holidays and making time to see friends old and new, Applebee’s is the place to share a laugh and make lasting memories. The best drink deal you’ll find this November across the country, it’s basically Black Friday every day at Applebee’s.”

Price, participation, and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21 years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of September 30, 2019, there were 1,804 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN), which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees

Twitter: @applebees

Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

Contact:

mediarelations@applebees.com