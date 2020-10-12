Celebrate the Season with Fall Menu Items at Ledo Pizza

Oktoberfest Bavarian Soft Pretzel, Jerk Cheesesteak, Baked Potato Soup and more now available

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) The season’s crisp air and falling leaves are here, and Ledo Pizza is giving guests delicious new comfort foods to warm up with.

For a limited time, guests at the popular pizza brand can embrace the arrival of fall with these indulgent items:

Oktoberfest Bavarian Soft Pretzel – An authentic Bavarian twisted soft pretzel with kosher salt, served with honey mustard and Ledo sauce for dipping.

Veggie Sub – A bed of spinach, sautéed green peppers, red onions, mushrooms and melted smoked provolone cheese, topped with Romano cheese and herb dressing.

Jerk Chicken Sub – Grilled jerk-seasoned chicken breast, sautéed green peppers, red onions, pineapple and American cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sub – Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Italian Chicken Sub – Grilled chicken breast, red onion, green peppers, Provolone cheese and Ledo sauce.

Hot Italian Cold Cut – Sliced Italian deli meats and smoked Provolone cheese with lettuce and tomato, served with Italian Vinaigrette.

Jerk Cheesesteak – Jerk sauce, red onion, green pepper and American cheese.

Jerk Chicken Salad – Grilled chicken breast, pineapple, green peppers and red onions, drizzled with Jerk sauce. Honey mustard dressing is served on the side.

Baked Potato Soup – A hearty combination of potatoes, chives, bacon and cheese in a light cream sauce.

Jerk Chicken Pizza – Jerk sauce, provolone cheese, green pepper, pineapple, red onion and grilled chicken.

Grilled Chicken Parmesan – Grilled chicken breasts topped with Ledo sauce and melted provolone cheese, served with spaghetti.

“We are very excited to provide savory new offerings for our guests to enjoy throughout fall,” said Ledo Pizza CEO Jamie Beall. “Everyone knows pizza is the ultimate comfort food, but we wanted to expand our options by further innovating our menu with items that both fit our brand and are perfect for fall.”

As always, the safety and well-being of its guests and team members are paramount at Ledo Pizza. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Ledo Pizza has implemented enhanced sanitization measures to ensure that recommended standards are exceeded.

Ledo Pizza first opened 65 years ago and continues to be a leader in offering the freshest and highest quality pizza, pasta and calzones for both lunch and dinner. At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni that is cut onsite daily. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

