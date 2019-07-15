Celebrate the Pizza Days of Summer with Domino’s 50 Percent Off Deal

Menu-priced pizzas ordered online are half off July 15-21

Ann Arbor, MI (RestaurantNews.com) The pizza days of summer are here and there’s only one way to celebrate – with half off pizza! Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, is offering 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online July 15-21.

“Summer is officially here, which means plenty of sun and fun, and pizza, of course!” said Jenny Fouracre, Domino’s spokeswoman. “There’s no better way to enjoy the nice weather than by grabbing a half-price pizza and savoring it at the beach, by the pool, at a picnic, or wherever your favorite summer spot may be.”

Thanks to Domino’s Hotspots®, customers can receive their orders at a variety of nontraditional delivery locations, including parks, beaches, local landmarks and unique summer gathering spots. Customers may take advantage of the summertime 50 percent off menu-priced pizza deal at any Domino’s Hotspot across the U.S.

“Not at home? Not a problem,” said Fouracre. “The beauty of Domino’s Hotspots is having your favorite pizza delivered to you, wherever you are.”

The 50 percent off deal is only available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through any of Domino’s online ordering channels which include Domino’s website (dominos.com), as well as Domino’s ordering apps for iPad®, iPhone®, Android , Windows Phone 8 and Kindle Fire®.

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,100 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally.

