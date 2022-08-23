Celebrate National Waffle Day at Perkins

( RestaurantNews.com ) Hey, Waffle Fans! It’s time to raise your forks for National Waffle Day! On Wed., Aug. 24, visit your local Perkins restaurant and dig in to your favorite waffles including the Scratch-Made Belgian Waffles or two new favorites, available for a limited-time, the Lemon Blueberry Waffle or the Sticky Bun Waffle. Perkins serves up their waffles as platters, featuring two eggs cooked your way, plus a choice of two Applewood smoked bacon strips or two sausage links. Available at participating Perkins restaurants.

Share the tasty holiday with a friend by joining the Perkins E-Club and enjoy BOGO Wednesday, where members receive a free entrée with the purchase of an entrée plus two drinks. Simply sign up for the E-Club on the Perkins website or text PERKS to 41208. This year, National Waffle Day is on a Wednesday, so it’s a perfect time to join.

Perkins offers an extensive breakfast menu featuring their popular pancakes, waffles, and more. Plus, they serve up classic lunch and dinner favorites. Their in-store bakery features a wide selection of pies, muffins, cookies, and other treats. Enjoy Perkins today with dine-in, pickup, curbside, or delivery.

For more info, visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com .

