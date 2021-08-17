Celebrate National Waffle Day with Patriotic Waffles – Only from Golden Malted

Enjoy Golden Malted Patriotic Waffles on National Waffle Day (August 24) and every day.

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Malted provides industry leading waffle irons and scheduled service in exchange for purchasing Golden Malted waffle mix.Golden Malted’s cost-effective waffles can be used in a variety of dishes throughout the day ranging from fluffy breakfast waffles to savory chicken and waffles.

For over 80 years, Golden Malted Waffles have been featured in the nation’s best hotels, restaurants, colleges, and theme parks. Learn more at www.goldenmalted.com or call 888.596.4040.

