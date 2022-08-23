Celebrate National Waffle Day at Hot Chikn Kitchn

Sarasota, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) National Waffle Day is Wed., Aug. 24 and it’s time to raise the heat and your forks with Hot Chikn Kitchn . Celebrate the holiday with a fun and tasty twist with their Hot Chikn and Oreo Waffles. Hot Chikn Kitchn paired their juicy, fried hand-breaded chicken with housemade succulent waffles that are infused with Oreo cookies and served with syrup. This special edition dish is only around for National Waffle Day, so enjoy it for $10.99 before it flies the coop! Available at participating Hot Chikn Kitchn restaurants from open to close.

Hot Chikn Kitchn specializes in Nashville-style food including hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that are prepared with made-to-order spices. Hot Chikn Kitchn lives up to its name with their unique and premium hot sauces that each infuses a different type of pepper. The restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, online ordering for pickup, delivery through third party partners, and catering.

For more info, visit www.hotchiknkitchn.com .

