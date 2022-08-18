Celebrate National Waffle Day with America’s #1 Waffle – Waffle Irons Provided at No Cost with Golden Malted

( RestaurantNews.com ) Celebrate National Waffle Day on August 24th and all year long with fresh-baked Golden Malted Waffles.

Golden Malted provides industry leading waffle irons and scheduled service in exchange for purchasing their cost-effective waffle mix. To honor America, Golden Malted has re-launched their one-of-a-kind Patriotic Waffle!

For over 80 years, Golden Malted Waffles have been featured in the nation’s best hotels, restaurants, colleges, and theme parks.

Set up is quick and easy! Call 888-596-4040 or go to www.goldenmalted.com to get started today.

