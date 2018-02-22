Celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day At Taco John’s

Free chips and nacho cheese Feb. 24

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) With nearly one billion pounds of tortilla chips consumed every year in the U.S., it’s no wonder why Taco John’s is pulling out all the stops to celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day.

This Saturday, Feb. 24, Taco John’s guests can receive a FREE order of Chips and Nacho Cheese in honor of the delicious holiday. As the owners of “Taco Tuesday®,” the brand knows a thing or two about Mexican classics and tortilla chips are no exception.

In order to receive the free Chips and Nacho Cheese, simply present the coupon* that can only be found under the “News & Offers” section of the TJ® Rewards app. To download the app, visit tacojohns.com/rewards.

“We are excited to celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day with our loyal customers,” said Tom Meyer, Taco John’s Vice President of Marketing. “We hope to introduce more people to TJ Rewards by celebrating with this delicious offer.”

This celebratory special is available from open to close at participating Taco John’s locations nationwide, but only on Feb. 24, so mark your calendar!

*The coupon is not valid with any other discount or offer. Limit to one per customer on 2/24/18 only.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features epic specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

