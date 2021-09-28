Celebrate National Taco (John’s) Day with Free Fried Chicken Tacos

Popular quick-service restaurant to give away free Fried Chicken Tacos through the Taco John’s® App on Oct. 4

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the creators of Taco Tuesday®, it should come as no surprise that Taco John’s is celebrating National Taco Day in a huge way.

All day on Monday, Oct. 4, Taco John’s fans can redeem a coupon for a FREE Fried Chicken Taco through the Taco John’s App ! Now, this isn’t your average taco. Taco John’s ended the fried chicken war with the debut of this bigger. bolder. better. Fried Chicken Taco, so there’s truly no better way to celebrate. Taco John’s invites chicken lovers to ditch the bun and savor the flavor of crispy all-white meat chicken tenders topped with their favorite choice of two unique sauces – jalapeño ranch or chipotle lime sauce – all tucked inside a warm flour tortilla.

“At Taco John’s, we take our tacos seriously,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “After all, they are in our name AND we created their weekly holiday. So, we look forward to their national holiday every year because it gives us another reason to celebrate our one-of-a-kind tacos. Except this year, we’re giving away our new Fried Chicken Tacos, which are undeniably delicious. We can’t wait to Olé The Day with everyone on Monday!”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

More from Taco John’s

The post Celebrate National Taco (John’s) Day with Free Fried Chicken Tacos first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.