Celebrate National Submarine Day with a Big Hero Sandwich and a BOGO from Jon Smith Subs, April 11

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) April 11 is National Submarine Day and Jon Smith Subs is giving fans a reason to celebrate with a BOGO offer. Guests who purchase a full-size sub sandwich on April 11 will receive a coupon to return for a six-inch sub. Since actual submarines are hard to come by, a Jon Smith Subs sandwich is the next best option and tastes a lot better. Offer available while supplies last.

“Whether it’s a holiday or any regular day, we always craft our sub sandwiches with the highest quality and freshest ingredients,” said Scott Stuck, President of Jon Smith Subs. “It’s our commitment to serving delicious food paired with excellent customer service that keeps our fans coming back for more, and now with National Submarine Day, we have the opportunity to reward them for their great taste.”

Jon Smith Subs believes that bigger is better and they prove that with their generous portions. From their signature Giant Deli Subs to their Marinated Sirloin Steak Subs to their Grilled Chicken Subs, each sandwich is packed with high-quality meats and farm-fresh vegetables. Plus, all sandwiches are served on rolls that are baked fresh daily.

On National Submarine Day (April 11), all guests who purchase a full-size sub sandwich will receive a coupon good for a six-inch sub. Take your pick from the Triple Deli Classic, Tuna Bomb, the signature Steak Bomb, the fan favorite Teriyaki Chicken and more. Jon Smith Subs offers a number of delicious options with unique flavors.

National Submarine Day BOGO coupons are valid only for future visits at participating locations. One coupon per customer.

For more information about Jon Smith Subs and National Submarine Day, visit www.jonsmithsubs.com.

About Jon Smith Subs

Founded in 1988, Jon Smith Subs was recently acquired by West Palm Beach-based United Franchise Group and is expanding rapidly in the US and abroad. For Jon Smith Subs franchise and Area Developer opportunities, please phone 888.978.3171 or visit www.jonsmithsubsfranchise.com.

About United Franchise Group

“The Global Leader for Entrepreneurs.” United Franchise Group is a group of affiliated companies and brands. Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1400 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

