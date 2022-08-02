Celebrate National Spam Musubi Day with Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Fast Casual Restaurant Brings Hawaii closer to you this summer

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ono Hawaiian BBQ , the Hawaiian-inspired fast-casual restaurant is celebrating Hawaii’s favorite comfort food, Spam®, on August 8, National Spam® Musubi Day. Since its opening in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ has maintained its reputation for almost two decades as the go to traditional fast-fresh Hawaiian cuisine on the mainland. Whether you are a lifelong lover of Spam® or are just curious about trying it, there is no better time to try it than on National Spam® Musubi Day.

“Since the 1940s, Spam® Musubi has been a staple in Hawaiian cuisine,” said Joshua Liang, Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s Chief Executive Officer . “Spam® Musubi is one of our most popular items and we wanted to celebrate National Spam® Musubi Day with a special 50% off deal, so come out and enjoy a taste of aloha.”

In honor of celebrating this tasty treat, Ono Hawaiian BBQ will be offering 50% off Spam® Musubis with the code ONOSPAM on in-app orders or online orders only. This offer is valid only on August 8, 2022.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ started off 2022 strong with their 100th store opening, and will be celebrating their 20 year anniversary in October. Ono will continue to spread the aloha with plans to open locations in Indio, Yucaipa, and more later this year.

To learn more about Ono Hawaiian BBQ, visit http://www.OnoHawaiianBBQ.com or follow them on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a fast-casual restaurant concept with locations in California and Arizona, serving up “aloha in every bite” through its Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialties. Every Ono Hawaiian BBQ dish is created with fresh ingredients using authentic Hawaiian recipes, and is made-to-order in each restaurant. Ono Hawaiian BBQ currently operates 101 restaurants in two states, with plans to open more in 2022.

