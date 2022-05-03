Celebrate National Shrimp Day With San Pedro Fish Market May 1-10, 2022





San Pedro, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) San Pedro Fish Market invites seafood lovers to join in celebrating National Shrimp Day, Tuesday, May 10. Order a World Famous Shrimp Tray and receive a complimentary 3-Pack Gift Set of World Famous Seasonings for orders placed Sunday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Available for delivery anywhere in the contiguous U.S. and Hawaii, San Pedro Fish Market’s Shop+Ship World Famous Shrimp Trays offer the perfect last-minute Mother’s Day gift, or simple at-home meal for seafood lovers on National Shrimp Day or for any occasion.

With options available to feed up to eight, each World Famous Shrimp Tray comes ready to heat and serve with a mound of jumbo shrimp and a signature medley of veggies with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and potatoes, tossed in San Pedro Fish Market’s Signature Seasoning, drizzled in soybean butter, and served with crispy garlic bread. Choose the original World Famous Shrimp Tray or indulge in specialty trays like the San Pedro Seafood Feast with extra jumbo shrimp, calamari, scallops and sausage.

All Shop+Ship orders received by 10 p.m. PST will be shipped out the following day Monday through Thursday. Visit SanPedro.Fish to place an order and to view the complete shipping policy.

About San Pedro Fish Market

Founded by Mackey Ungaro, his son Henry, and his nephew Tommy Amalfitano, San Pedro Fish Market opened the doors to its first location in 1956, originally called Vista Seafood. In the early 60s, Vista Seafood was relocated to the beautiful waterfront location, which would later become the Ports O’ Call Village. This waterfront location was rebuilt in 1982 and renamed the San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant, taking its title from the waterfront community in which it’s based. San Pedro Fish Market has become one of the top ten most Instagrammed restaurants in the country, highlighting their World Famous Shrimp Tray. Much of it has been documented with their award-winning web series Kings of Fi$h , which showcases the San Pedro-based family entrepreneurs and their four-time Guinness Book of World Record restaurants. Nearly four generations later, the families continue the tradition of serving fresh seafood to the waterfront community and beyond. For more information, visit www.sanpedrofish.com .

