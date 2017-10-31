Celebrate National Sandwich Day at Potbelly Sandwich Shop With Buy One, Get One Free Offer

Offer Valid for Fan-Favorite Pastrami Sandwich in Shops Nationwide for Potbelly Perks Members

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) National Sandwich Day is Friday, Nov. 3, and Potbelly Sandwich Shop is feeding customers’ smiles in neighborhoods nationwide with a Buy One, Get One Free Pastrami Sandwich offer for Potbelly Perks members. Valid same day only, customers can sign up for Potbelly Perks by downloading the Potbelly app, now available on Android and iPhone, or by signing up online.

Currently available on menus nationwide, the back-by-popular-demand Pastrami Sandwich featuring pastrami, freshly sliced in shops daily, and topped with melted Swiss cheese, a pickle and Potbelly mustard, all on toasty warm bread.

On Friday, Nov. 3, Potbelly Perks customers who purchase a Pastrami Sandwich will receive a second Pastrami Sandwich for free. Offer is valid same day only and expires on Friday, Nov. 3.

To redeem this Perk, customers can follow these simple steps:

Enroll/sign in to your Potbelly Perks account on the mobile app or online prior to ordering in-shop

Add two Pastrami Originals, Skinnys or FLATS sandwiches, plus toppings, to your order

The second sandwich of equal or lesser value will be removed from your total at checkout

Contact your neighborhood Potbelly shop to confirm participation in the National Sandwich Day offer.

Potbelly Perks customers can save time and jump the line on National Sandwich Day, and any other day, with the new Potbelly app, available on Android and iPhone. The app offers order-ahead for pickup and delivery. Customers can also use the app to pay via mobile and earn tasty treats and fun perks. New users will receive a free cookie when they download the app. Customers can also sign up for the Potbelly Perks loyalty program at https://www.Potbelly.com/perks.

About Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Corporation is a fast-growing neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country – with more than 425 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate more than 50 shops domestically, in Canada, the Middle East and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit our website at www.Potbelly.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Friedman

Jacobson/Rost

312-274-3343

NFriedman@JacobsonRost.com