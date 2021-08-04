Celebrate National Potato Day with Taco John’s Bold, Crowd-Favorite Side Dish

Popular quick-service restaurant to give away FREE Potato Olés® on National Potato Day, Aug. 19

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) In 1979, one leading culinary innovation team managed to turn a simple spud into solid gold. And to this day, Taco John’s bigger. bolder. better. Potato Olés® are what new and loyal fans cheer for!

In honor of its legendary side dish, the popular quick-service restaurant is celebrating National Potato Day by giving away a FREE small order of Potato Olés on Thursday, Aug. 19 to all guests that have downloaded the Taco John’s App . (And the crowd goes wild!) To receive the coupon, guests must have the App, then they can redeem the offer in-store or in the drive-thru via a QR code or through mobile ordering in the App.

Never had Potato Olés? These little slices of heaven are round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices. Try dipping them in nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole or salsa for an even bolder flavor experience!

WHAT: Taco John’s will give away a free small order of Potato Olés to guests who redeem the offer in the App.

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 19 from open to close.

WHERE: Taco John’s locations nationwide.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and now, the all-new Fried Chicken Taco. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

