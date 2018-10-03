Celebrate National Pizza Month at Rotolo’s and Win Free Pizza For a Year

Popular pizzeria gives away FREE pizza for a year during month-long contest

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Rotolo’s wants its guests to be the pizza masters this month!

Think you have the best pizza recipe in town? If so, you’re going to want to celebrate National Pizza Month with Rotolo’s.

The Baton Rouge-based pizzeria is celebrating by hosting a ‘create your own pizza’ contest throughout the month of October. Rotolo’s fans are invited to share their favorite pizza recipe for the chance to win FREE Pizza for a Year and the ultimate in bragging rights: A limited-time feature on Rotolo’s menu!

Whether your “perfect” pizza features outlandish ingredients like cheese fries and calamari or basic ingredients like pepperonis and mushrooms, Rotolo’s invites you to submit your recipe at Rotolos.com/mypizza.

Submissions will be accepted today through Oct. 31 and will be judged based on taste and creativity. The winner will be chosen and announced on Halloween.

There can only be one Rotolo’s National Pizza Month winner. Is your pizza ready for the spotlight? Submit your recipe by Oct. 31, 2018, to find out!

Keep up with the contest by following Rotolo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit Rotolos.com/mypizza for the complete list of rules.

Rotolo’s talented chefs make dough from scratch, fresh daily at each location. They also take the time to craft their own sauces and hand cut fresh veggies. That’s why every pizza, pasta, salad, sandwich, soup and calzone served is bursting with authentic flavor. Rotolo’s food is so good, that they took home gold at the World Pizza Games in 2016 and 2018.

About Rotolo’s

In 1996, Mitch Rotolo opened the first Rotolo’s Pizzeria in Baton Rouge, La., just a pizza throw away from LSU. Over 20 years later, the casual Italian restaurant now has over 30 franchises throughout Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Florida, with many more in the works. For more information, visit Rotolos.com.

For franchising information, call 225.367.6400 or visit Rotolos.com/franchise.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com