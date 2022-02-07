Celebrate National Pizza Day with a One-of-a-Kind, Gourmet Creation at Happy Joe’s

Family-centric pizza concept to host social media contest and give away FREE pizza for a year to one lucky winner on Feb. 9

Bettendorf, IA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The best day of the year is almost here at Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream — National Pizza Day!

To celebrate, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Happy Joe’s is hosting a social media contest in which one lucky winner will claim FREE pizza for a year! To enter the contest, fans must visit @HappyJoes on Facebook and leave a comment of their favorite Happy Joe’s Pizza on the brand’s National Pizza Day post.

While fans anxiously await the announcement of the grand prize winner, Happy Joe’s invites pizza lovers to come and enjoy the delicious national holiday at their favorite pizza and party paradise for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. There’s a pizza for everyone at any time of the day at Happy Joe’s with options including:

Denver Omelet Pizza – Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, diced bacon and scrambled eggs.

– Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, diced bacon and scrambled eggs. Famous Taco Joe – Special refried bean sauce, taco-seasoned beef and sausage. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco chips.

– Special refried bean sauce, taco-seasoned beef and sausage. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco chips. BLT Pizza – Hickory-smoked beef and Canadian bacon with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Baked then topped with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.

– Hickory-smoked beef and Canadian bacon with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Baked then topped with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Fruit Dessert Pizza– Available in cherry or apple, this pan-style crust is baked with fresh fruit and a streusel topping, then finished with a sweet glaze.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the happiest day of the year,” said Happy Joe’s CEO, President and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “We’re excited to give the ultimate gift of free pizza for a year to a lucky fan in honor of National Pizza Day. We look forward to welcoming guests and encourage them to make more magical memories with us on this special day!”

For the young – and young at heart – there’s nothing like a birthday celebration at Happy Joe’s – complete with sirens, horns, flashing red lights, an electric, oversized Lionel Model train, hand-scooped ice cream, and a special song from the team. Pizza lovers will marvel at the abundant toppings on a Happy Joe’s one-of-a-kind pizza – such as 80 pepperonis stacked on a large pepperoni pizza! Adults can enjoy their meals at Happy Joe’s with the extensive variety of appetizers, pasta, sandwiches, daily specials and old-fashioned ice cream desserts.

To learn more about Happy Joes or to view the full menu, visit HappyJoes.com . For interest in Happy Joe’s franchising opportunities, email Kat Davidson at KatD@drhnow.com or call 678.485.8413.

About Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Founded in 1972 by Joe Whitty in Davenport, Iowa, Happy Joe’s dream was to create a restaurant concept that focused on serving America’s two favorite foods – pizza and ice cream – in a family-friendly, celebratory environment. Owned and operated by Dynamic Restaurant Holdings Inc., Happy Joe’s has been named a FastCasual “Top 200” concept, Franchise Times “Top 400” business, and Nation’s Restaurant News “Top 500” restaurant. The family-centric pizza brand has eight company and 34 franchise locations throughout the Midwest with more in the pipeline. To learn more, visit HappyJoes.com or follow Happy Joe’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

