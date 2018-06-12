Celebrate National Peanut Butter Cookie Day with this recipe

Peanut butter cookie fan? Today is your day. Celebrate National Peanut Butter Cookie day with one of our favorite recipes from the Buttery in Santa Cruz. The Buttery's take on peanut butter cookies — massive enough that you almost need two hands to hold them — is at once rich, sweet and perfectly crumbly. Each cookie is garnished with a coating of dry-roasted peanuts around the edge. It's like a little bit of peanut butter heaven with every bite. Enjoy!

THE BUTTERY’S PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES

Total time: 1 hour, plus chilling time for the dough. Makes 8 to 10 large cookies

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon baker's sugar

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 egg, at room temperature

1/2 cup chunky peanut butter, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups (6.4 ounces) pastry flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup dry-roasted peanuts

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer using the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl using a hand mixer, cream the butter over medium speed just until creamy. Add the sugars to the butter and cream together, careful not to over-mix. Scrape down the bowl to make sure the sugars and butter are evenly combined.

2. Beat in the egg just until incorporated, then beat in the peanut butter, scraping down the bowl again after mixing.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt.

4. Add the flour mixture to the mixing bowl, beating until smooth and the flour is evenly incorporated. Scrape down the bowl, making sure the ingredients are combined and smooth.

5. Remove the dough from the bowl and form it into a rough log, approximately 2 1/2 inches thick. Place the dough in a sheet of parchment paper and roll the dough in the paper so it is smooth and a consistent 2 1/2-inches thick throughout the log. The log will be about 9 inches long.

6. Place the peanuts in a rimmed cookie sheet and gently roll the dough in the peanuts to coat on all sides. The peanuts should stick to the log; if they don't, brush the roll with a beaten egg, then roll it in the peanuts so they stick. Wrap the finished log in parchment paper or plastic wrap and refrigerate until well-chilled, at least 2 hours, up to overnight.

7. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Slice the cookies into 1-inch-thick slices and place on parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing them at least 3 inches apart, as the cookies will spread while they bake. Bake the cookies until set and browned around the edges, about 20 minutes, rotating the baking sheet halfway through baking for even coloring. Cool the cookies, still on the baking sheet, on a rack until set and cool enough to handle.

Each of 10 cookies: 406 calories; 9 grams protein; 45 grams carbohydrates; 5 grams fiber; 24 grams fat; 8 grams saturated fat; 43 mg cholesterol; 380 mg sodium; 26 grams sugar.

Note: Adapted from the Buttery in Santa Cruz. Baker's sugar, a super-fine granulated sugar, can be found at most grocery stores, as well as at cooking and baking supply stores.

