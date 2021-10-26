Celebrate National Nachos Day with Taco John’s Bold Originals

Popular quick-service restaurant to offer $3 off Super Nachos or Super Potato Olés® through the Taco John’s App on Nov. 6

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco John’s is inviting guests to raise a chip (before devouring) in celebration of National Nachos Day! In honor of the delicious national holiday, on Nov. 6, Taco John’s fans can redeem a coupon for $3 off its Super Nachos or Super Potato Olés® through the Taco John’s App !

Nacho average combo of chips and cheese, Taco John’s offers bigger. bolder. better. flavors with its Super Nachos – house-made chips covered in creamy nacho cheese, 100% American beef, refried beans, all-natural Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. You’ll want to roll up your sleeves to tackle this mountain with your bare hands.

To up your nachos game, add Potato Olés® to the mix! Taco John’s Super Potato Olés® tops its signature Potato Olés® with 100% American beef, refried beans, creamy nacho cheese, all-natural Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. This is one cheesy, beefy, potato-y dish you won’t want to pass up, especially on National Nachos Day!

What: Taco John’s is celebrating National Nachos Day with $3 off its Super Nachos or Super Potato Olés®.

When: All day on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Where: Taco John’s locations systemwide. To find a restaurant near you, visit locations.tacojohns.com/search .

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

