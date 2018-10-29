Celebrate National Nachos Day At Taco John’s

Free chips and nacho cheese at popular quick-service restaurant Nov. 6

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s is at it again. Following its record-breaking National Taco Week promotion, the creators of “Taco Tuesday®” will celebrate National Nachos Day with equal excitement.

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Taco John’s guests will receive a free order of Chips and Nacho Cheese in honor of the nation’s second most important holiday (behind National Taco Day). In order to receive the free Chips and Nacho Cheese, simply present the coupon* found under the “News & Offers” section on the Taco John’s® Rewards app. To download the app, visit tacojohns.com/rewards.

“It’s hard to beat a day dedicated to tacos, but National Nacho Day is pretty significant in our book,” said Alan Wright, Taco John’s Vice President for Marketing. “We love celebrating days that showcase what we do best. It’s the perfect opportunity to show our loyal customers some appreciation.”

This celebratory special is available from open to close at participating Taco John’s locations nationwide, on Nov. 6, so mark your calendar!

*The coupon is not valid with any other discount or offer. Limit to one per customer, per visit on 11/6/18 only.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

