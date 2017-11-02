Celebrate National Nachos Day At Taco John’s

Free chips and nacho cheese at popular quick-service restaurant Nov. 6

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s is at it again. Following its record-breaking National Taco Day promotion, the creators of “Taco Tuesday®” will celebrate National Nachos Day with equal excitement.

On Monday, Nov. 6, Taco John’s guests will receive a free order of Chips and Nacho Cheese in honor of the nation’s second most important holiday (behind National Taco Day of course).

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” said Tom Meyer, Taco John’s Vice President of Marketing. “National Taco Day was only a month ago and now we get to celebrate National Nachos Day. It doesn’t get much better than that!”

In order to receive the free Chips and Nacho Cheese, simply present the coupon* that can only be found under the “News & Offers” section of the TJ® Rewards app. To download the app, visit tacojohns.com/rewards.

“We experienced a huge spike in the number of downloads for our mobile app on National Taco Day and the retention rate has been unmatched,” said Meyer. “That tells us that our guests love it, so our goal is to introduce more people to TJ Rewards by celebrating National Nachos Day with this delicious offer.”

This celebratory special is available from open to close at participating Taco John’s locations nationwide, but only on Nov. 6, so mark your calendar!

*The coupon is not valid with any other discount or offer. Limit to one per customer, per visit on 11/6/17 only.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features epic specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

