Celebrate National Margarita Day with Fresh-squeezed Margaritas at Uncle Julio’s

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On 2/22/22, the place to be is Uncle Julio’s , where National Margarita Day will be celebrated with the delicious taste of fresh-squeezed juice meets premium tequilas in hand-made margaritas that are as refreshing as they are authentic.

Each month, Uncle Julio’s features a different hand-made margarita, squeezed and muddled into a refreshing margarita. February’s featured flavor is the Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita, made from muddled strawberries, hibiscus and freshly squeezed lime juice paired with 100% agave Lunazul Tequila and St-Germain. For an even more elevated experience, guests may choose to add a Premium Tequila Floater (in a fresh lime cup!) of either Lunazul Silver or Exotico Reposado to their Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita or any other Uncle Julio’s Margarita. The Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita is available for $12.50 and, where permitted by law, the Premium Tequila Floater can be added for just $2. And go ahead and put a visit to Uncle Julio’s in March on your calendar, as well: The Margarita of the Month for March will be the Cucumber Jalapeno!

Guests can also enjoy the Julio’s Gold Margarita or the Swirl, a frozen margarita swirled with homemade sangria, for just $5 during happy hour when dining in at Uncle Julio’s Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m.

No matter where you are holding your National Margarita Day celebration, Uncle Julio’s is your resource. Guests placing to-go orders at UncleJulios.com can get $5 Frozen Margaritas and $5 Frozen Swirls (where available) to enjoy at home or wherever their own National Margarita Day celebrations take them.

Uncle Julio’s serves made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes to bring its signature taste to life in everything from mesquite-grilled meats to hand-crafted margaritas. Guests find memorable dining experiences and delicious flavor whether they are dining in-restaurant, on the patio, or ordering to-go.

Headquartered in the Dallas, Texas area, the first Uncle Julio’s opened in 1986 and continues to expand to define the polished casual Mexican industry. To find a location near you or to peruse the mouth-watering menu, visit UncleJulios.com , or connect with Uncle Julio’s on Facebook @UncleJulios and Instagram @UncleJuliosMexican .

