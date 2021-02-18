Celebrate National Margarita Day with Fresh-squeezed Margaritas and Steak Fajitas Special at Uncle Julio’s

Fajitas & Ritas Celebration Kicks off Monthly Margarita Features; $5 Frozen Margaritas and Swirls available for to-go orders

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The delicious taste of fresh-squeezed juices meets premium tequilas in hand-made margaritas that are as refreshing as they are authentic. Uncle Julio’s celebrates National Margarita Day on Monday, February 22, with the start of its Fajitas & Ritas Celebration, offering the best way for guests to enjoy two of Uncle Julio’s favorite signature items.

National Margarita Day also serves as the kick-off to a year of celebrating hand-made margaritas. Each month, Uncle Julio’s will feature a different fresh fruit-driven margarita. The Grapefruit Margarita will be the star on National Margarita Day: Starting with freshly squeezed grapefruit and limes, the hand-squeezed fruit juice is then paired with 100% agave Lunazul Tequila and St-Germain. For an even more elevated experience, guests may choose to add a Premium Tequila Floater (in a fresh lime cup!) of either Lunazul Silver or Exotico Reposado to their Grapefruit Margarita or any other Uncle Julio’s Margarita. The Grapefruit Margarita is available for $11.50 and, where permitted by law, the Premium Tequila Floater can be added for just $2.

Also new during the Fajitas & Ritas Celebration at Uncle Julio’s is a dine-in special which allows guests to enjoy Uncle Julio’s signature mesquite-grilled Steak Fajitas with a special twist: Guests can order any Uncle Julio’s Steak Fajitas or Steak Fajita Combo and take home an additonal order of Steak Fajitas for half price (at Uncle Julio’s locations in Texas, guests can take home an order of Steak Fajitas for $10 with their qualifying dine-in purchase)! This special runs through March 30, 2021, and is for dine-in guests only.

Guests placing to-go orders at UncleJulios.com can get $5 Frozen Margaritas and $5 Frozen Swirls (where available) to enjoy at home for their own National Margarita Day celebrations.

Uncle Julio’s serves made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes to bring its signature taste to life in everything from mesquite-grilled meats to hand-crafted margaritas. Guests find memorable dining experiences and delicious flavor whether they are dining in-restaurant, on the patio, or ordering to-go.

Headquartered in the Dallas, Texas area, the first Uncle Julio’s opened in 1986 and continues to expand to define the polished casual Mexican industry. To find a location near you or to peruse the mouth-watering menu, visit UncleJulios.com , or connect with Uncle Julio’s on Facebook @UncleJulios and Instagram @UncleJuliosMexican .

