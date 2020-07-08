Celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day All Week Long With Free Mac & Cheese And Free Delivery From Noodles & Company

From July 14 to July 17, Noodles Rewards members can enjoy Mac & Cheese & More, including free mac & cheese, free delivery, and the new savory ham & gruyere mac.

Broomfield, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS), known for serving classic noodle, Zoodle and Caulifloodle dishes from around the world, announced a week of special offers for mac-loving Rewards members in celebration of National Mac & Cheese Day. Adding to the excitement, Noodles also introduced its newest mac, Ham & Gruyere, which features creamy, shredded Gruyere cheese, Black Forest Ham, green onions, and toasted-to-perfection breadcrumbs. Trying the new mac couldn’t be easier or safer with free delivery at participating locations via Noodles.com or the Noodles app, now through Friday, July 17. Guests can also take advantage of convenient quick-pickup or curbside pick-up, which is available at 382 locations.

The “Week of Mac” festivities kick off on Tuesday, July 14, National Mac & Cheese Day, when all Rewards members will receive an offer for a free small bowl of Noodles’ world-famous Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of a regular entree. Don’t worry, the cheesy goodness doesn’t stop there. From Wednesday, July 15 to Friday, July 17, Rewards members will receive an offer for a free small bowl of a gourmet mac & cheese on their next visit with the purchase of any regular entree, starting with tender, slow-braised BBQ Pork Mac on Wednesday, spicy Buffalo Chicken Mac on Thursday and savory Ham & Gruyere on Friday. The Week of Mac allows guests to try macs they’ve never explored and customize the six classic mac varieties; making the combination possibilities truly endless. Not a Rewards member? No problem. To participate in the Week of Mac, guests simply need to register via the mobile app or online at Noodles.com/Rewards prior to their first order.

“We have such a wide variety of Mac & Cheese that we can’t fit it into a single day, so we’re celebrating with offers to satisfy all kinds of cravings, all week long. Whether trying the new Ham & Gruyere, opting for a classic favorite like Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, or substituting lighter Zoodles in for traditional elbow noodles, there’s a reason first-time Noodles guests try mac & cheese more than any other dish on the menu,” said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer of Noodles & Company. “All of our dishes are made to order, which means our guests can customize their mac & cheese to their liking. Plus, our mac & cheese is made with our signature creamy cheese sauce made of high-quality aged cheddars developed exclusively for Noodles & Company by Sartori.”

For those looking to make mac & cheese even more fun, Noodles is also introducing animal-shaped, kid-friendly Noodlemals. Noodlemals will automatically come with any kid’s meal order unless traditional elbow noodles are swapped in by request.

To get your free mac, free delivery, and find the restaurant nearest you, visit Noodles.com .

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you’re about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of “Loving Life,” which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

Media Contact:

Brian Anderson

Press@noodles.com